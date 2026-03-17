Purpose-built for teams where work lives in Google Workspace, but context spans code, docs, trackers, and other systems.

BENGALURU, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI models have improved rapidly, but enterprises still struggle to run them safely inside live Google Workspace workflows. The challenge is operational: trusted identity, permission boundaries, reliable writes, and auditable change history.

Think41 today announced ExtraSuite, an open-source execution layer that allows AI agents like Claude, Codex, and Gemini to safely operate inside Google Workspace.

Think41 Launches ExtraSuite: The AI Tool That Brings Your Whole Context to Google Workspace

ExtraSuite provides infrastructure for running AI workflows in production. It combines an agent skill layer for deterministic pull and push operations with a gateway that manages identity, scoped tokens, policy checks, and auditing.

"ExtraSuite has become the operating layer for my workday. I use it for SOW drafting from email threads, MIS reporting, project governance updates, hiring decision workflows. Our team runs much of this through Codex agents, while ExtraSuite handles execution inside Google Workspace." - Himanshu Varshney, Co-Founder, Think41.

Google Workspace CLI and ExtraSuite: Breadth and Production Depth

GWS is an important launch and a strong step for Workspace breadth. ExtraSuite focuses on production depth where governance, repeatability, and auditability are critical.

Raw API integrations are powerful, but many teams struggle with the execution layer. Even simple edits require complex update payloads, and failures increase when agents orchestrate raw API calls directly.

ExtraSuite gives teams deterministic operations with strong controls. It uses service-account-per-user identity mapping, short-lived scoped tokens, and explicit share-based access to ensure tight permission boundaries. All AI actions are recorded directly in Google Workspace version history with clear attribution, allowing teams to see exactly what changes were made by AI.

ExtraSuite separates agent identity from user identity, so teams can distinguish AI actions in Workspace version history.

It supports targeted editing across Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Gmail, and Apps Script, not append-only updates.

It also lets agents bring external context into Workspace documents so decisions can use information from codebases, trackers, briefs, and other systems.

Real Workflows, Running Today

Inside Think41, 100+ team members run 100+ workflows on ExtraSuite across engineering, delivery, recruiting, and operations. These workflows include drafting statements of work and client proposals from email threads and project briefs, generating MIS and operational reports from spreadsheet data, updating project governance documents and delivery trackers, acting on reviewer comments and updating shared documents, and managing hiring workflows and candidate pipelines.

External organizations are also deploying ExtraSuite in customer-managed environments.

"Many AI projects fail at the same point: the model can generate content, but cannot reliably write it back into the system of record. We built ExtraSuite so agents can focus on the task while execution, controls, and auditability stay consistent in Google Workspace." - Sripathi Krishnan, Creator of ExtraSuite.

ExtraSuite is available today as open source for teams that need fast deployment with strong governance.

Resources

Product: https://extrasuite.think41.com/

GitHub: https://github.com/think41/extrasuite

About Think41

Think41 is a GenAI services company founded by the team behind HashedIn, which was later acquired by Deloitte. The company builds AI-native tools and solutions for enterprises.

Website: https://think41.com/

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