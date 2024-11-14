This Diabetes Day Heal Beyond Medicine with Dharana at Shillim

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world, diabetes has emerged as one of the most pressing health concerns, affecting people across all age groups. Key contributors to the rise in type 2 diabetes include urbanisation, an ageing population, declining physical activity, and increasing rates of overweight and obesity. However, the impact of diabetes can be mitigated through preventive measures, early diagnosis, and appropriate care, which can help individuals avoid or delay complications.

Dharana at Shillim, an award-winning luxury wellbeing retreat

Dharana at Shillim believes in tackling the root causes of Diabetes through a holistic and deeply-rooted approach that goes beyond conventional treatment. Nestled amidst the serene Sahyadri Mountain Range of Maharashtra, Dharana at Shillim is an award-winning luxury wellbeing retreat that seamlessly integrates nature, traditional healing practices, and modern science to help individuals regain control over their health. The retreat offers a sanctuary where guests can embark on a Journey to Conscious Being, embracing a sustainable, healthy way of living.

The approach at Dharana at Shillim combines personalised Ayurvedic therapies, conscious nutrition, and evidence-based health strategies to address the core factors contributing to diabetes. Guided by dedicated doctors and health experts, Every personalised programme is crafted with a deep commitment to genuine and personalised care, empowering individuals to make informed, meaningful choices that restore vitality.

A Holistic Approach to Diabetes Management

Dharana's holistic model revolves around five key pathways: Preventative Medicine, Physical Restoration, Healing Nutrition, Emotional Balance, and Spiritual Harmony. This comprehensive framework is designed not only to manage diabetes but to create lasting change by tackling the disease at its roots. Through mindful movement, balanced nutrition, and immersive stress-reduction practices, we welcome individuals to embrace an invigorating and uplifting journey, reconnecting with their inner harmony and balance.

One of the cornerstone elements of Dharana at Shillim's approach is their Earth to Table food philosophy. We create nourishing, flavorful dishes using real, organic ingredients, thus honouring both tradition and nature's abundance. These meals are specifically designed to support healing, promote gut health, and replenish energy—crucial elements in the management of the condition.

Additionally, Dharana at Shillim offers specialised retreats such as the Dharana Mental Resilience Retreat and the Dharana Sustainable Weight Management Programme. The 5/7 night Mental Resilience Retreat, focuses on emotional balance and stress reduction, one of the key factors in diabetes management.

The Sustainable Weight Management Programme, ranging from 7 to 28 nights, helps individuals address underlying weight gain causes while promoting healthy, sustainable habits for long-term weight control. These retreats embrace emotional resilience, promise clarity, and enhance overall health.

Empowering a Healthier Future

As diabetes continues to impact millions globally, it's clear that traditional treatments alone may not suffice. Dharana at Shillim offers a deeply transformative path to healing that goes beyond conventional medicine to deliver a holistic, authentic solution for managing and potentially reversing diabetes. Here, individuals are invited to embrace a new way of being, discovering the power of their true intent.

Dr. Arun Pillai, Wellness Director at Dharana at Shillim, explains, "At Dharana at Shillim, we understand that the mind-body connection is critical to managing chronic conditions like diabetes. Ayurveda has long acknowledged the link between the gut and the mind(brain), a concept now supported by modern science. By integrating a balanced diet, mindful practices, and traditional detox methods, we offer a holistic education that empowers guests to take control of their health, today and in the future."

