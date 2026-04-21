This Earth Day, National Geographic Society-Backed Landmark Study Unveils a Bold New Model to Break Siloed Education--and Protect Wildlife

KOLKATA, India, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A compelling new study finds that the way children are educated may be contributing to planetary loss, and provides a bold blueprint for reversing it. 'Teaching systems thinking to protect wildlife: a pilot study in West Bengal's secondary schools,' arrives at a defining Earth Day moment as the world grapples with accelerating environmental collapse and biodiversity loss. The research, funded by National Geographic Society (NGS) with publication support by Voices for Asian Elephants (https://www.vfaes.org/projects), highlights gaps in conventional education systems, which often rely on siloed, rote memorization-based instruction, often failing to address complex issues such as human–elephant conflict.

Teachers shaping the next generation-graduates of the Teaching Systems Thinking to Protect Wildlife program, Jalpaiguri schools.

Led by filmmaker, author, and Founder of Voices for Asian Elephants, Sangita Iyer, and supported by the National Geographic Society, the research published in Frontiers in Ethology examines how siloed, discipline-based education models have been shaping children's understanding of the natural world. It finds that replacing conventional, textbook-centered instruction with nature-based learning can significantly transform how students perceive wildlife, ecosystems, interdependence, and coexistence. By integrating nature immersion, wildlife education, and ecological principles into curricula, the study found measurable shifts in how young people comprehend environmental challenges such as habitat loss and land-use change—and their role in addressing them. Students who participated moved from fear-based and adversarial attitudes toward greater empathy and ecological understanding of wildlife.

The open-access, two-year study, conducted with local conservationists and a Canada-based systems-thinking expert, trained 38 teachers from 18 secondary schools across Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts in West Bengal state, with intensive implementation in five schools focused on student-led problem-solving. The impact was profound: teacher confidence rose from 2–3 out of 10 to 7–8, while students demonstrated greater empathy and improved creative problem-solving around human–wildlife coexistence. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/ethology/articles/10.3389/fetho.2025.1693306/full

To test an alternative model, researchers implemented a nature-inspired curriculum, Elephants and People, in secondary schools located in conflict-prone regions. Central to the program was Iyer's Asian Elephants 101 short film series, also funded by the NGS, which brought students face-to-face with elephant personalities, societies, and communication. The multimedia learning approach aimed to deepen emotional and cognitive engagement with wildlife.

"We went into this research with hope, but also real apprehension," said Iyer, the study's lead investigator. "What unfolded in these classrooms exceeded anything we had imagined. Teachers and students began to realize that this wasn't just a curriculum—it was an awakening. They started seeing development, wildlife, and community as part of one interconnected system."

Outdoor activities encouraged students to engage directly with nature using their senses—seeing, hearing, smelling, touching, and being present in natural environments. These experiences, followed by reflective journaling and group discussions, fostered deeper connections between teachers and students. A short film demonstrating techniques used in the project is available here:

https://vimeo.com/1184265079?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

"The most powerful and hopeful moment for me was hearing teachers call for this program to be conducted every six months, until its lessons reach every student and spark a movement of change," Iyer said. "That's when you know something meaningful has taken root."

The study suggests a scalable model for conservation education that strengthens connections between local communities and ecosystems. Ultimately, it shows that when education mirrors nature's interdependence, it does more than teach—it helps prepare a generation to safeguard the future of both people and wildlife.

About VFAE

Voices for Asian Elephants (VFAE) combines science, storytelling, and technologies like AI, robotics, and GIS to protect endangered Asian elephants, restore and rewild their habitats, and safeguard migration corridors.

By partnering with grassroots organizations, and providing tribal communities with resources for vital sustenance, we promote harmonious coexistence to those living alongside these majestic creatures.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961598/VFAE_Jalpaiguri_schools.jpg