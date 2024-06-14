This Father's Day, SBI Life's #PapaHainNa honours the multi-faceted role of father, as 'Life Mitra'; a friend, mentor and financial guardian

The digital film highlights the role of fathers being 'Life Mitra' to resolve life's challenges with sound practical advice

MUMBAI, India, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathers have always been a constant source of inspiration in the lives of their children. Their wise ways to tackle life challenges are unmatched and every child is grateful for their father's advice. This Father's Day, SBI Life Insurance honour's the multi-faceted role played by fathers in their child's life as 'Life Mitra'- a friend, mentor & financial guardian. This is beautifully depicted in SBI Life's digital film released under the company's flagship digital property #PapaHainNa to highlight the pragmatic & insightful side of father's, who apply their experiences to navigate through life's challenges.

Papa Hain Na | An ode to our inspiring Mitra SBI Life’s Father’s Day Campaign

The digital film showcases the essence of SBI Life's brand philosophy, emphasizing the dual role played by fathers both as professionals and caregivers. By portraying a Life Mitra (life insurance advisor) in his element, guiding his son through a moment of crisis, the digital film aims to highlight how insurance advisors are well-equipped to handle both professional and personal challenges with equal finesse.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life, said, "Fathers have traditionally been seen as the providers for their families, working tirelessly to meet the needs and desires of their loved ones. However, this role has evolved significantly over the years. Today, a father is not just the inspiring head of the family, his ability to guide his family and kids to navigate through life's hurdles makes him a trusted friend, mentor and confidant to his children. SBI Life's #PapaHainNa digital film exemplifies how fathers can use their skills to nurture their children's growth, much like a Life Mitra who offers wise, empathetic guidance to address their client's needs." He further added, "We appreciate the remarkable commitment of SBI Life's 'Life Mitras' towards their profession while showering immense love on their children, pushing them to pursue their dreams, driving them to never give up in the most difficult of times. SBI Life's #PapaHainNa digital property acknowledges the role of every father who stand as an inspiration for their children, going above and beyond in supporting them and helping them achieve their dreams."

The digital film, set in the relatable backdrop of a juice center outside a cricket training camp, features a heartfelt interaction between an 11-year-old boy, Chintu, and his father, Suresh Madhav, an SBI Life- Life Mitra, i.e. insurance advsior . The story unfolds as Chintu, distressed over not being selected for his cricket team, contemplates quitting. His father, leveraging his experience as a Life Mitra, adopts a professional yet nurturing approach to guide his son through this disappointment, illustrating how work-life skills can effectively resolve home-life issues.

The scene opens with Chintu, in full cricket gear, pacing anxiously. His father arrives hurriedly, and Chintu, frustrated, reveals that he hasn't been selected for the cricket team and has decided to quit the sport. Despite his father's attempts to console him, Chintu remains resolute. As Chintu expresses his frustration about not making the team, his father transitions into his Life Mitra persona, using his professional expertise to counsel Chintu. He hands Chintu his business card as if to a client. Taking the card, Chintu watches as his father pretends to take a call. Now in the role of a Life Mitra, the father asks Chintu if he's sure about quitting cricket. Chintu confirms, and the Life Mitra Papa advises that quitting now means losing the chance to progress through various levels of cricket and potentially the national team. He helps the son to understand the broader implications of quitting and encourages him to persevere, reinforcing the message that setbacks are a part of life's journey which should not stop anyone to achieve their set objectives in life. This new perspective enlightens Chintu, who smiles and says, "Thank you, Life Mitra Papa," before turning to hug his father.

Sahil Shah, President, Digital Experience at Dentsu Creative, said, "Our collaboration with SBI Life Insurance on this film celebrates Life Mitra fathers in a special way, portraying their dual roles as mentors and friends. With our longstanding association through SBI Life's Papa Hai Na campaigns, this time we aimed to highlight how a father's advice, rooted in friendship, never misses the mark."

The campaign seamlessly integrates the brand's proposition, 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye', and underscores the philosophy of #PapaHainNa, highlighting how fathers through their experiences are so apt to address and navigate their children's emotional and practical challenges.

SBI Life is committed to empowering its Life Mitras, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed in their roles while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. This Father's Day , the digital film is also a way to acknowledge the efforts taken by every Life Mitra to guide his/her clients achieve financial security. In addition, the company also aims to pay tribute to all fathers who exemplify the spirit of 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye' in their everyday lives, nurturing their families with wisdom gained from their professional journeys.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,040 offices, 23,893 employees, a large and productive network of about 246,078 agents, 77 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 143 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2023-24, the Company touched over 1.05 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of ` Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 3,889.2 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended March 31, 2024)

