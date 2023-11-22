THOMSON Computing (METAVISIO FRANCE): Launches Laptops and Tablets with Make in India (MII) Manufacturing Partnership with SAHASRA Group

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Computing (METAVISIO), is set to make a significant mark in the Indian market with the launch of its extensive lineup of laptops and tablets. In collaboration with its newly established Indian subsidiary, Metavisio Computing India Pvt Ltd, Thomson Computing becomes the first European brand to enter the dynamic and rapidly growing Indian consumer electronics market.

An exclusive launch event will take place in New Delhi on the 23rd of November 2023 to celebrate this milestone. The event will display the innovative range of Thomson products introduced in India this month.

In a concurrent development, Thomson Computing is proud to announce its collaboration with Saharsa Electronics Solutions Limited for Manufacturing under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 program. This partnership aims to leverage the benefits of the PLI scheme, contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative by fostering local manufacturing.

Furthermore, Thomson's official registration as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) brand on the Government of India's GEM E-Portal enhances its position in the market. This collaboration with Saharsa Electronics Solutions Limited will streamline the Manufacturing in India (MII) production of Thomson's Computers range of laptops and tablets, catering to the diverse demands of consumers, including the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, Education, and public sector. This alliance reinforces Thomson Computing's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of Indian consumers with the support of a well-established partner in the public domain. On upcoming launch, Mr Amrit Manwani CMD, Sahasra Group said, "It is a moment of pride for Sahasra Group to partner with the French brand Thomson Computing (Metavisio) the largest selling European brand for laptop's & tablets. This partnership is a true testament of the Make in India initiative as envisioned by the Government of India. "

Thomson provides extensive Support Service for their range of products. Their comprehensive support options include both onsite and offsite services, ensuring coverage at more than 15000 Pin Codes across India through their Service Partner.

One of Thomson's focuses is on customers seeking products within the sub-25K price range, with a starting MRP of Rs 19,990 for laptops up to a premium range of products with MRP of Rs 99,990, and a strong emphasis on serving customers in rural areas. Additionally, the brand aims to attract metro customers looking for a second or third laptop, promoting the THOMSON brand. The tablet range starts from an MRP of 12,990 onwards, providing affordable options to cater to a variety of needs.

"I have been immersed in the world of Thomson since my childhood as my father worked for 40 years in this company. And I have been working in the IT industry for 30 years. Deciding to take on this challenge to promote this familiar brand in the commercial sector that I know best was a natural choice. I am thrilled to start the business in India, assisted by my Global General Manager Pierre KRASNOVSKY (with 35 years of experience in the computer industry) and my India Country Manager Avinash SINGH (with 16 years in the Indian PC industry). India is a fabulous country that is undergoing a skyrocketed evolution," said Stéphan FRANCAIS President and CEO of Thomson Computing.

Thomson Computing has already chosen 3 Distributors to address the following markets.

Govt and Enterprise Business with ANA Business Ventures (ANA)

ANA brings experience in government and enterprise sectors, and the company is confident in its ability to provide effective IT hardware solutions for the Government of India , specifically for tablets and laptops. The primary focus will be on GEM-based transactions and serving large enterprises. Once they have a product range suitable for SMEs , they will extend their services to this sector as well.

Retail Offline (Stores) with Digital Compusystems Pvt Ltd (DCS)

The current strategy focuses on expanding offline presence through multi-brand outlets and partnerships with regional and large format retailers. Brand-owned outlets are not in the immediate plans, but they may be considered in the future as part of their growth exploration.

Retail Online (E-Commerce) with Key Players

Thomson Computing Products will be available soon on all Online platforms for more consumer experience.

Unveiling THOMSON: A Legacy of Excellence Spanning 130 Years

For over a century, the name THOMSON has been synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality on a global scale. With a remarkable brand legacy of 130 years, THOMSON, a French Company has emerged as a trusted brand known for its excellence across multiple business domains. As a testament to its enduring legacy, THOMSON has expanded its reach to fifty-two countries worldwide, touching lives with an array of remarkable products.

As THOMSON COMPUTING finds its footing in the Indian landscape, it aims to be at the forefront of delivering state-of-the-art technology to the nation. With its rich heritage and global recognition, THOMSON is poised to make a significant impact, bringing innovation, reliability, and quality to the doorsteps of millions across India.