ThroughPut.AI Releases New Inventory Management Capabilities to further Increase Revenues, Optimize Costs, Boost Profitability, grow Customer Satisfaction, and Advance Market Competitiveness

Preeminent AI-powered Supply Chain Decision Intelligence platform launches new inventory features focused on driving top and bottom-line revenue for greater profitability and savings

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut.AI. , the Industrial AI Supply Chain Analytics and Decision Intelligence pioneer as recognized by Gartner, today announced the release of innovative new capabilities that enable businesses to optimize stock management and improve profitability through dynamic order recommendations and the most cost-effective rebalancing of stock.

The current release enables businesses to minimize the risk of overstocking and stockouts by leveraging AI insights offered by inventory projection, predictions and recommendations for the near, short, and mid-term. Businesses can now automate and optimize their inventory planning processes across their end-to-end supply chain networks, allowing them to prioritize resources more strategically for stronger market competitiveness.

"ThroughPut.AI's latest stock management capabilities provide businesses with fully transparent visibility and actionability into their current and future demand, existing inventory levels, and replenishment and carrying cost improvement opportunities," said Seth Page, Chief Operations Officer and Head of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at ThroughPut.AI. "By leveraging real-time demand and lead time changes, ThroughPut.AI delivers more accurate order recommendations while rebalancing stock levels between locations that result in reduced working capital and carrying costs. Thus businesses can clearly compare the current dollar impact of conventional operational decisions versus those of ThroughPut.AI's AI-driven recommendations. This empowers companies to accurately and dynamically balance stock to always ensure demand fulfillment, while maximizing inventory ROI across locations, product lines, and distribution channels."

With ThroughPut's latest release, demand planners, inventory managers, and supply chain executives can optimize stock movement as well as end-to-end supply chain management, right from accepting and prioritizing orders to fulfilling them – all at the least cost and risk.

The latest release expands the ThroughPut.AI platform with the following new capabilities:

Preventing Supply Disruptions : Prioritize action and take immediate steps to prevent supply disruptions by proactively predicting potential stockout situations and highlighting growing critical inventory shortages. This enables businesses to allocate resources efficiently to maintain cash flows, inventory turns, profitability and service continuity, as well as customer satisfaction levels.





: Prioritize action and take immediate steps to prevent supply disruptions by proactively predicting potential stockout situations and highlighting growing critical inventory shortages. This enables businesses to allocate resources efficiently to maintain cash flows, inventory turns, profitability and service continuity, as well as customer satisfaction levels. Dynamic Order Recommendations : Leverage AI-powered, dynamically optimized order recommendations based on demand sensing and forecasts, actual lead times, current and predicted inventory levels, and replenishment strategies. This helps companies to ensure optimal stock levels without running into either stock-outs or excessive carrying costs.





: Leverage AI-powered, dynamically optimized order recommendations based on demand sensing and forecasts, actual lead times, current and predicted inventory levels, and replenishment strategies. This helps companies to ensure optimal stock levels without running into either stock-outs or excessive carrying costs. Stock Rebalancing : Analyze inventory levels across locations and warehouses to identify stock rebalancing opportunities, strategically optimize inventory utilization, and minimize excess stock holding. This helps businesses to accelerate operational efficiency and reduce carrying cost.





: Analyze inventory levels across locations and warehouses to identify stock rebalancing opportunities, strategically optimize inventory utilization, and minimize excess stock holding. This helps businesses to accelerate operational efficiency and reduce carrying cost. Supplier Collaboration Tools : Gain full visibility into demand sensing and forecasts, true inventory levels, and current order statuses. This enables companies to ensure seamless supplier collaboration and enable more effective and efficient supply chain management.





: Gain full visibility into demand sensing and forecasts, true inventory levels, and current order statuses. This enables companies to ensure seamless supplier collaboration and enable more effective and efficient supply chain management. Dynamic Replenishment Recommendations: Intelligently adjust inventory levels to accommodate fluctuations in true demand, actual lead times, and embedded supplier constraints. This helps organizations to eliminate the need for manual reorder points and fixed order quantities.





Intelligently adjust inventory levels to accommodate fluctuations in true demand, actual lead times, and embedded supplier constraints. This helps organizations to eliminate the need for manual reorder points and fixed order quantities. Seasonal Demand Planning: Dynamically adapt to seasonal variations in demand, as well as other external influences and unplanned circumstances, to better prepare for peak periods. This enables companies to prevent stockouts during high-demand seasons and times of otherwise unforeseen volatility.

