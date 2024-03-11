Tiger Logistics' Proprietary Platform 'FreightJar' Wins Digital Startup of the Year Award at Northern India Multimodal & Logistics Awards 2024

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightJar, the proprietary digital freight booking and management platform by Tiger Logistics (BSE: 536264) has been recognized as the Digital Startup of the Year at the prestigious Northern India Multimodal & Logistics Awards 2024, concurrent with Conquest 2024. The award ceremony took place at The Lalit, New Delhi in the presence of eminent personalities from the logistics and supply chain industry and senior government representatives.

FreightJar was launched by Tiger Logistics (India) Limited in April 2023 with the vision of supporting India's trade competitiveness in the global market and enabling the reduction of logistics costs. The digital platform aims to revolutionize the way exporters and importers manage their shipping requirements and offers some key benefits including:

Reduced costs: FreightJar helps businesses find the most competitive rates for their shipments.





Increased efficiency: FreightJar automates many manual tasks, saving businesses time and money.





FreightJar automates many manual tasks, saving businesses time and money. Improved transparency: Users have real-time visibility into their shipments, from booking to delivery.

Since its inception, FreightJar has onboarded over 350+ businesses on the platform across Auto, Steel, Solar, Consumer Goods, Yarns & textiles and PTA industry, etc., providing competitive rates from 40+ shipping lines and NVOCCs along with customs clearance and transportation services. Tiger Logistics (India) Limited is actively developing the Beta release of FreightJar, aimed at the global market (overseas importers & exporters). This version will enable international traders to easily view and book freight rates between India and destinations worldwide, enhancing convenience and efficiency for users.

Mr. Abhishek Jain, Head of Product (Digital) at Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, received the award on behalf of the FreightJar team and stated "We are deeply pleased to be recognised and express gratitude to our leadership at Tiger Logistics (India) Limited for their steadfast support of our vision. We also extend heartfelt thanks to our partners and customers for their unwavering encouragement throughout this journey."

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Harpreet Singh Malhotra, MD of Tiger Logistics (India) Limited said, "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our digital and operational team. They are relentlessly working to provide our customers with the most efficient and user-friendly freight booking experience."



About Tiger Logistics (India) Limited:

Tiger Logistics India Limited is a BSE-listed leading international logistics company and solutions provider, covering freight forwarding, transportation and customs clearance. With a strong presence of 50+ agents and partners across the world. Tiger Logistics (India) Limited boasts over 23 years of experience in the automotive, engineering, yarns, textiles, pharmaceutical, commodities, FMCG industries, among others. With an asset-light model and one-stop solution to customers for international trades, Tiger Logistics (India) Limited works with agents & partners across the board to deliver reliable, efficient, and timely cargo movement around the world.

Tiger Logistics (India) Limited was founded in the year 2000 in response to a need for a reliable, high-principled player in the Indian logistics scenario and a goal to be a one-stop shop for international logistics. With cost innovation and personalized service at its core, by working as a logistics partner instead of just a vendor. It carves tailored solutions for its customers to manage their end-to-end logistics requirements. For more information, please visit the company website: www.tigerlogistics.in