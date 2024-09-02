Tiger Research Releases Special Report on the Korean Web3 Market in Partnership with Korea Blockchain Week

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and entertainment to be the leading contributor to Web3 expansion in Korea

Conglomerates such as SK, LG, and Lotte are enhancing the credibility of Web3 technology, leading to overall market growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Research today released its special research report on Korea's Web3 landscape, titled " Korea Web3 Market Guide ." Authored in collaboration with the founder of the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), FACTBLOCK, Web3 ecosystem builder, and the co-host, Hashed, Asia's leading Web3 VC Fund, the report aims to offer a primer for international investors and businesses ahead of KBW, which will be held from September 1-7, 2024.

The report explores key drivers positioning South Korea as a pivotal force in global Web3 evolution. It covers the market's regulatory, socio-economic, and cultural context, along with 18 Web3 ecosystem components contributing to its vibrant progress.

Key factors driving South Korea's growth in the Web3 market include:

Substantial Trading Volume: Approximately one in ten Koreans (6.45 million users, or 12.5% of the total population) are registered with domestic exchanges This high engagement highlights the country's strong interest in crypto. Earlier this year, daily crypto trading volume surpassed that of the KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index), underscoring the strong enthusiasm for crypto.

Approximately (6.45 million users, or 12.5% of the total population) are registered with domestic exchanges This high engagement highlights the country's strong interest in crypto. Earlier this year, daily crypto trading volume surpassed that of the KOSPI (Korea Composite Stock Price Index), underscoring the strong enthusiasm for crypto. Expansion of Korean IP through RWA: Amid domestic regulatory uncertainty, Korean RWA market participants are increasingly expanding globally. This shift provides international investors access to Korea's rich intellectual property and high-quality assets . As regulations evolve, the Korean RWA market presents promising long-term investment opportunities.

Amid domestic regulatory uncertainty, Korean RWA market participants are increasingly expanding globally. This shift provides international investors . As regulations evolve, the Korean RWA market presents promising long-term investment opportunities. Entertainment and Gaming : Web3 offers new business models for Korean entertainment and gaming companies. Modhaus, a leading example in Web3 popularization, is gaining attention due to growing global interest in K-pop. Likewise, as the fourth-largest gaming market globally, Korea's gaming ecosystem is at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation, surpassing international competitors.

: Web3 offers new business models for Korean entertainment and gaming companies. Modhaus, a leading example in Web3 popularization, is gaining attention due to growing global interest in K-pop. Likewise, as the fourth-largest gaming market globally, Korea's gaming ecosystem is at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation, surpassing international competitors. Large Enterprises Accelerating Investment and Growth : The Web3 market in Korea is distinguished by the active involvement of conglomerates, with over half of the 82 registered 'large enterprises' pursuing Web3 initiatives. These investments are significantly accelerating the industry's growth and maturation.

: The Web3 market in Korea is distinguished by the active involvement of conglomerates, with over half of the 82 registered 'large enterprises' pursuing Web3 initiatives. These investments are significantly accelerating the industry's growth and maturation. Robust IT infrastructure and skilled workforce: Korea's advanced technological capabilities and highly skilled talent pool provide a solid foundation for Web3 innovation. The market boasts a high developer-to-population ratio (4%), surpassing Japan (2.63%) and China (0.66%).

Tiger Research stated, "South Korea's position in the Web3 industry is highly significant. The country ranks among the top globally in terms of cryptocurrency trading volume, with the Korean won rivaling the US dollar in trading volume. While many projects are actively seeking to enter the Korean market, the prevailing perception of Web3 as an industry that requires regulation and oversight has somewhat slowed its growth."

"This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current Korean Web3 and blockchain market and its future potential," said Seonik Jeon, CEO of FACTBLOCK. "Since the inception of the Korean Blockchain Week in 2018, FACTBLOCK has dedicated itself to highlighting the importance of the Korean market and fostering global blockchain collaboration. We hope this report will serve as a catalyst for advancing the development of a unified Web3 ecosystem alongside KBW."

"The report highlights the increasing adoption of Web3 technologies across various sectors in South Korea, including finance, gaming, infrastructure, solutions and entertainment. "The Web3 industry has moved beyond its initial infrastructure phase and is now being creatively applied across various sectors," said Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed. "Korea Blockchain Week 2024, set against this backdrop of transformation, will provide a crucial overview of the latest trends and innovations in the global Web3 ecosystem."

For market entry, the report notes that while South Korea has shifted from an outright crypto ban to a focus on investor protection, it maintains stringent standards compared to its global peers. With Web3 promotion being a prominent topic in the political sphere, the report concluded that closely monitoring the regulatory developments and approaching the market from a long-term perspective will be important.

About Korea Blockchain Week



Founded by FACTBLOCK and co-hosted by Hashed, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) is an annual global blockchain and web3 festival held in Seoul, South Korea, since 2018. It has been a gathering ground for the top global blockchain and web3 leaders and unifying diverse communities.

KBW curates multiple prestigious main events, including the flagship conference 'IMPACT.' This provides participants and attendees exclusive opportunities to exchange industry insights and indulge in an immersive blend of music, art, and culture, making KBW a unique and enriching experience for all involved. https://koreablockchainweek.com/

