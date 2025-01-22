Timbertales, A Luxurious New Escape, Opens in Coorg

Spread across 100 acres, the resort marks a new milestone in luxury destination

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbertales Luxury Resort, nestled amidst the lush forests of Coorg, is delighted to announce its grand opening this January. This much-anticipated retreat with 71 villas, spread across 100 acres, is designed to pamper, soothe, and offer an oasis of serenity for those who seek an escape.

Timbertales is an enchanting escape where every leaf tells a tale.

Timbertales is more than a resort. It is an experience where every leaf tells a tale. Designed by a noted architect Mr. Abdul Manan, the resort's global architecture seamlessly blends eco-luxury with traditional local craftsmanship. All villas on the property are made with Laterite stone, with the structures blending harmoniously with the lush greenery, exuding an air of understated luxury.

The true essence of Timbertales comes alive with the extensive use of Balinese bamboo that reflects limitlessness. The design features open spaces and abundant natural light, making you feel part of the forest and seamlessly blending architecture with nature, creating a tranquil and immersive retreat.

Mr Prasad G P, Joint Managing Director and the visionary behind Timbertales, says, "Timbertales is not just a place to stay, it's an experience that embodies the charm of Coorg while redefining luxury tourism in India. Our goal is to create a retreat where guests can reconnect with nature, immerse themselves in local culture, and indulge in personalized luxury".

Wellness in Nature

Embrace wellness and tranquillity at Viyoma, where nature and tradition unite to rejuvenate your mind and body. The 27,000 sq. ft. centre, spread across three levels, has 25 therapy rooms offering Swedish, Balinese, Aromatherapy, and Ayurvedic treatments. Viyoma also offers the only Turkish Hammam in the region.

Guests can also relax in the panoramic sauna, which creates a calm environment with beautiful views of the surrounding landscape. Additionally, Viyoma includes specialized skin and hair care treatments designed to enhance natural beauty and rejuvenation. Understanding that wellness is a necessity in today's fast-paced world, Viyoma expands its services to include wellness for kids, thoughtfully crafted to nurture their well-being and promote holistic growth.

Offering guided yoga and meditation sessions, the Vinyasa Yoga Deck is an atmosphere that offers calmness and vitality. Set against the backdrop of a vast 7-acre lake, it transports you into the embrace of nature and fosters an unmatched sense of tranquillity.

The Villas

Each of the 71 villas at Timbertales is designed with luxury and comfort in mind.

Windchimes Duplex Villa - This cozy yet luxurious duplex villa offers a unique experience where you descend to a beautifully designed room and wake up to an amazing nature view. Ideal for couples with distinct personas.

Riverstone Family Villa - Designed for families seeking togetherness and personal space, the villa has interconnected staircases that balance privacy and connection. The large balconies, invite you to spend time outdoors, offering a seamless connection with nature.

Mistwood Pool Villa - This villa is designed as a serene retreat, where the mist whispers ancient woodland stories to those who listen, offering a breathtaking view from its infinity pool, perfect for a young family.

Forestlight Luxury Villa - This villa is a world in itself, covering 3200 sq. ft. of luxurious space. It offers a truly unique experience, featuring an open living area, an in-house therapy space, an open-air shower, a jacuzzi, and an infinity pool overlooking the lake.

Timbertales offers luxury experiences priced between INR 40,000 and INR 1,00,000, where everything from meals to curated experiences is thoughtfully managed, embodying the essence of stress-free getaways.

The Dining Experience

Food is at the heart of any holiday memory. In line with this philosophy, the resort's restaurant "Bamboo Buzz" offers over 250 curated dishes, lakefront views, and a unique 'pan-to-plate' experience. The 'pan-to-plate' concept emphasizes a fresh, immersive dining experience where guests can witness and ensure that each dish is as authentic and flavorful as it can be. "The Cellar Lounge Bar" awaits, where Winchester-style seating and an exquisitely appointed bar offer a perfect backdrop making it a must-visit destination.

"Twisted Basil" a plant-based culinary haven, features a dedicated vegetarian kitchen, private dining pods on a water body, and tropical surroundings with stunning panoramic views. Each of the curated set menus offer a luxurious 7-course meal, crafted to soothe any palate.

The Experience

At Timbertales, there is never a moment to get bored. Nature walks, aided by expert naturalists, wellness therapies, curated yoga sessions around the lake, kayaking, the infinity pool 'Ripples' overlooking the lake and equipped with a bar, and a lot more.

For children, the exclusive play area 'Funky Turtle' provides engaging activities that encourage them to step away from screens and enjoy interactive play. 'The Modur Kaapi': A Coffee Experience Centre offers guests a glimpse of the coffee-making process, as well as delightful choices in local brews. Guests can explore the entire process, from bean selection to brewing techniques, as part of the resort's unique Bean to Brew concept.

Timbertales is situated 7 km away from the main city of Madikeri and can be accessed by road or nearby aerodromes. The resort offers one of the few helipads in Coorg for direct and convenient access.

About Timbertales Luxury Resort

Timbertales Luxury Resort, located in the lush landscapes of Coorg, is founded on the belief that nature is a storyteller. Here, luxury and the wild coexist in perfect harmony, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the tales of the natural world. Designed with eco-consciousness at its core, Timbertales seamlessly integrates sustainability with opulence, allowing visitors to experience the soul of the forest while enjoying unmatched comfort.

