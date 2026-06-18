Times of India Launches Inaugural 'TOI AI Quotient Awards' to Celebrate Pioneers in AI Innovation

In collaboration with Knowledge Partner Adrosonic, the premier nomination-led platform will honor excellence, scalability, and measurable impact across India's AI ecosystem.

NEW DELHI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Times of India has announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the TOI AI Quotient Awards—India's most credible, nomination-led recognition platform celebrating excellence in artificial intelligence adoption, innovation, and impact.

Times of India Launches Inaugural TOI AI Quotient Awards

Organized in collaboration with Adrosonic as the official Knowledge Partner, the awards will bring together pioneering enterprises, technology leaders, startups, innovators, and institutions that are harnessing the power of AI to drive business transformation, optimize decision-making, and enhance customer experiences.

As AI becomes a core driver of competitiveness and productivity, this initiative marks the beginning of a prestigious annual celebration. The awards aim to spotlight those leveraging AI to solve complex challenges, unlock new opportunities, and deliver meaningful, scalable outcomes across sectors.

Leadership Insights

"The conversation around AI has rapidly moved from experimentation to execution. For modern brands, a high AI Quotient is now a boardroom priority. The TOI AI Quotient Awards will serve as India's most credible validation platform, spotlighting the enterprises that are successfully navigating this transition to drive real business outcomes and stronger governance. We look forward to uncovering the incredible stories of human-machine collaboration that are redefining the future of Indian industry."

— Prasad Sanyal, Group Business Head - TOI, IndiaTimes, WhatsHot

"AI will not replace human intelligence, it will amplify it. The organisations that succeed with AI will be those that combine technology with human judgement, domain expertise and a clear focus on business outcomes. The true measure of AI success is not how much AI is deployed, but how effectively it improves decision making and delivers measurable value. Achieving this requires clear objectives, strong governance and responsible guardrails. The TOI AI Quotient Awards celebrate organisations turning AI potential into meaningful business impact."

— Mayank, Founder & CEO, Adrosonic

Award Tracks & Categories

The initiative features 25+ awards distributed across 4 distinct tracks: Industry, Functional AI, Maturity-based, and Special Jury Awards. Key categories include:

Sector Excellence: BFSI, Retail & Commerce, Healthcare & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Content.

BFSI, Retail & Commerce, Healthcare & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Content. Functional & Strategic AI: Customer Experience, HR & Talent, Risk & Compliance.

Customer Experience, HR & Talent, Risk & Compliance. Enterprise & Impact: Social Impact, Women in AI, Legacy to AI Transformation, and Native Enterprise.

To ensure absolute credibility, the evaluation matrix leverages Adrosonic's deep technical consulting frameworks for an objective initial screening. Following a preliminary audit by the expert TOI Editorial Board, the final winners will be selected by an esteemed, independent jury comprising leading AI experts, technology pioneers, industry veterans, and business visionaries.

Why Nominate Your Organization?

The TOI AI Quotient Awards offer more than just recognition—they provide a premier platform for national visibility and industry-wide alignment:

National Recognition: Showcase your AI-led innovations and business impact before a distinguished audience of industry leaders and decision-makers.

Showcase your AI-led innovations and business impact before a distinguished audience of industry leaders and decision-makers. Credible Validation: Gain elite positioning backed by TOI's powerful media reach and Adrosonic's technical validation frameworks.

Gain elite positioning backed by TOI's powerful media reach and Adrosonic's technical validation frameworks. Industry Benchmarking: Measure your achievements against the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem to strengthen your market leadership.

How to Participate

Is your organization setting new benchmarks in AI adoption and implementation? Do you know an enterprise driving measurable transformation through artificial intelligence?

Nominate your organization or a deserving industry leader today to secure your place among India's most forward-thinking, AI-driven enterprises.