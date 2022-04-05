Timex Launches its Square Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch – TIMEX FIT 2.0

Priced at INR 5995, this upgraded smartwatch comes with SpO2, heart rate and blood pressure tracking in addition to the Bluetooth calling feature.

NEW DELHI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex Group India Ltd, one of the largest watchmakers in the world recently announced the launch of their newest Bluetooth square calling smartwatch - TIMEX FIT 2.0. Packed with exciting features like High Resolution – 360*385, Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor and more – this smartwatch lets one monitor the vitals and stay in touch, on the go. With multiple watch faces with the Super Big 1.72-inch Full touch Display, TIMEX FIT 2.0 is a classy addition to any look.