Tirupati (cottonseed) Edible Oil ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as the face of its new 360° Brand Campaign

India loves its freshly fried hot & crispy snacks. However, the greatest challenge in preparing these snacks is retaining their freshness, crispiness and even taste for a long time, as sogginess sets in, killing the joy of consuming them. However, Tirupati Cottonseed Edible Oil contains Tocopherol, an anti-oxidant that ensures these snacks can be enjoyed at their crispiest while retaining their taste for a longer period. With Kareena Kapoor, Tirupati chose a brand advocate that reflects several of its attributes, namely youthful exuberance, commitment to consistently high standards of quality and most importantly, trust and popularity.

In the TVC, Kareena portrays her natural self as she enjoys quality time with her friends while relishing some freshly fried snacks. Upon being asked the secret behind the crispy crunchiness and incredible taste of her snacks, she replies that she uses Tirupati's Cottonseed Edible Oil, which contains Tocopherol, which makes the food tasty, and keeps it fresh and crispy for hours. Kareena playing herself rather than a conceptualised character, adds more credibility to the brand promise. The ATL campaign showcases Kareena along with the other benefits of Tirupati Cottonseed Edible Oil.

You can view the campaign's TVC at the link below.

Crispy, Crunchy Aur Fresh -Mere Aur Meri Family Ke Liye Best Hai | Tirupati Cottonseed Oil - YouTube

Mr Priyam Patel, the CEO of N. K. Proteins said, "We are glad to partner with Ms Kareena Kapoor Khan for our brand. Like her, our brand is admired and appreciated across the nation as well. Her hard-working nature and the quest for the best are something that drives us too. She perfectly carries our brand ideologies. Our team is excited to launch the brand's first campaign on Tirupati Cottonseed Edible Oil with our stunning new ambassador and look forward to more campaigns in later years."

"Through this 360° launch campaign, Tirupati will not only be able to reinforce its leadership position in the market but will be able to take the brand to the next level. Tirupati is already the most preferred and trusted cooking oil among the mature Indian housewives. With the iconic Kareena as its new face, this campaign will surely lure a new generation of millennial homemakers towards the brand." said Mrs Vibhuti Bhatt, Director, One Advertising and Communication Services Ltd which is Tirupati's creative and strategic ideation partner for this campaign.

Sharing his experience of the project, Ishan Brahmbhatt, Producer, Arcana Productions, said, "We have already had a fantastic working relationship with One Advertising but this was our first collaboration with N.K. Proteins. We are grateful to both, for the support and clarity of vision they provided us throughout the process. As a production house, our aim was to deliver a quality TVC with an aesthetic value that would be able to complement the brilliance and popularity of a star like Kareena Kapoor. It was only made possible by having on board the best of the artists and technicians the industry has to offer for each department. We had a very fulfilling experience working with everyone who helped us execute the film as efficiently and as smoothly as possible."

The campaign will be launched across the nation as a 360° campaign across multiple media channels for maximum reach and impact.

About N. K. Proteins

N.K. Proteins is one of the largest edible oil companies in India which is prioritizing on reducing the burden on imported oils and increasing farmer incomes by trying to shift the demand from imported to indigenous oils. The company has recently launched new products, Tirupati Premium Filtered Groundnut Oil and Tirupati Premium Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil and a few more products are in the pipeline, which confirms the brand's commitment to indigenous oils. The company has been growing with more than 10% YoY and stands 1st in India with regard to Cottonseed Oil. Besides, the brand also enjoys a market share of almost 50% in Gujarat.

So far, N. K. Proteins has its major presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and is now progressing towards expanding its products to cater to every segment across the country. It is in the process of launching different products in different regions, based on the culture, tradition, and food habits of the place. Since the beginning, the brand has differentiated itself based on high quality, trust, and transparency and continues the legacy of over 27 years.

About One Advertising

One Advertising is leading advertising agency of Gujarat with national reach. The agency is known for delivering result oriented 360° Brand campaigns and building brands from scratch. The agency has young and dynamic work force of more than 120 employees providing creative brand solutions. The agency has 3 business verticals and five functional verticals, namely digital communication, film production, print production & fabrication, event & activation and media planning, buying & operations as well as media relations management. Their client list includes brands like Adani Gas, Pioma Industries (Rasna), Astral Pipes and Adhesives, Intas Pharmaceuticals, IIMA, IRMA, HCG Hospitals, GACL, Kitchen Express, Milcent Appliances to name few.

Visit www.oneadvt.com for more details.

Gaurang Darji

[email protected]

+91-9925038960

Sr General Manager - Corporate Affairs

One Advertising & Communication Services Ltd.

Photo 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361811/Tirupati_with_Kareena.jpg

Photo 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361812/Tirupati_with_Kareena.jpg

SOURCE N. K. Proteins Group and One Advertising