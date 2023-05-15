TK Elevator grows innovative footprint by launching new-generation AGILE Destination Control kiosks in Asia Pacific

TK Elevator's industry-leading AGILE solution was designed to ensure ultimate passenger experiences in complex mixed-use projects and buildings with varying traffic patterns.

The intuitive AGILE Destination Control system intelligently assigns passengers to elevators, while reducing waiting and travelling time by 25% and increasing capacity by 30%.

A new generation of AGILE Destination Control kiosks are now available for order in Asia Pacific to further enhance passenger satisfaction and complement building designs.

HONG KONG, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to usher in the future of urban mobility, TK Elevator has taken its leading AGILE solution to the next level by launching a new generation of Destination Control kiosks in Asia Pacific. Besides delivering a powerful first impression to passengers, AGILE kiosks can be customized with tailored graphics and messages via the Design Center to benefit tenants in the building and enhance the overall building experience.

Featuring a sleek and contemporary new look as well as clearer and more concise indicators, interfaces, and displays for users, the new AGILE kiosks can be flexibly configured to meet specific requirements of buildings. The new kiosks come in two sizes (7" / 12") and the option to be wall-mounted or placed on a pedestal stand to meet various design and spatial needs.

The new AGILE kiosks work best with TK Elevator's innovative Destination Selection Control (DSC) system for installations in new projects as well as modernizations of older buildings by way of replacements or updates to existing elevator systems. Updating an elevator control system with AGILE enables elevator control groupings to reduce time-to-destination by 25% and increase system traffic capacity by 30%, effectively shortening passenger queues during peak hours. Optimized for high-rises and compatible with most TK Elevator products and solutions, AGILE can be seamlessly integrated with building management and security systems to enhance accessibility and increase service levels, so that building owners can market their properties at a higher value. Together, the new AGILE kiosks and DSC can be used for a broad spectrum of applications, including offices, hotels, residential, hospitals, and mixed-use buildings.

"At TK Elevator, we are constantly innovating to make our elevator systems more intelligent and efficient by ensuring our mobility solutions can be flexibly applied to meet the evolving needs of ambitious building owners, tenants, and passengers. By launching our new AGILE Destination Control kiosks in Asia Pacific, we hope to bring together our technical expertise, design capabilities and customer-centric service to facilitate growth and success in the thriving region." said Jürgen Böhler, CEO Asia Pacific of TK Elevator.

TK Elevator

TK Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of €8.5 billion in fiscal year 2021/2022. We ensure high levels of customer service globally from our extensive network of about 1,000 locations. Over the past several decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent after separation from the thyssenkrupp group in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business proudly provided by around 25,000 service technicians. The product portfolio ranges from standardized elevators for low-rise residential buildings to highly customized solutions for skyscrapers. In addition, it covers escalators, moving walks, passenger boarding bridges and stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based solutions, such as the MAX platform, are delivering enhanced services. With these digital offerings, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TKE – move beyond.

