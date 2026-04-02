TNQTech, a Lumina Datamatics Company, Certified as a Great Place to Work®

MUMBAI, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Datamatics, a trusted partner in providing Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to global companies, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, TNQTech, has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, marking an important milestone in its journey towards building a people-centric, high-performance workplace culture.

The certification reflects TNQTech's continued focus on fostering an environment that values collaboration, innovation, and professional growth. This recognition highlights the positive workplace experiences shared by its employees.

A mere 615 companies from a galaxy of about 25,000 large companies (1,000 employees or more) in India have been certified as a Great Place To Work® in 2025-26, placing TNQTech among a distinguished group of organizations to receive this honor. A participation rate of more than 83% reflects the genuine voice and strong engagement of its employees.

TNQTech brings deep expertise in publishing technology and AI-driven solutions for scholarly and STM publishing. The integration has strengthened Lumina Datamatics' capabilities across editorial, production, and digital content delivery.

Speaking on this achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech, said, "Earning the Great Place to Work® Certification is a meaningful milestone for TNQTech and reflects the strong cultural alignment across Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech. People, collaboration, and continuous improvement remain central to how we operate. As we continue to integrate our strengths, our focus remains on building an environment where teams are empowered to innovate, grow, and deliver meaningful outcomes for our global clients."

With this recognition, TNQTech reflects a shared people-first approach that has seen Lumina Datamatics certified as a Great Place to Work® for the past 3 consecutive years.

Together, Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech continue to build inclusive, collaborative, and growth-oriented workplaces where employees feel valued and empowered to contribute to business success.

About TNQTech

TNQTech is a leading publishing technology and services company specializing in end-to-end solutions for scholarly and STM publishers. The company offers advanced AI-driven editorial, production, and digital publishing solutions that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and speed across content workflows. With deep domain expertise and a strong technology foundation, TNQTech supports global publishers, journals, and societies in delivering high-quality content at scale.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include 8 of the top 10 academic publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Philippines, and India.

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