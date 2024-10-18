TOKI SUNTORY WHISKY AND YAMAZAKI 12 YEAR OLD AWARDED AT INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2024

Suntory Single Malt Whisky Yamazaki 12 Year Old Awarded Supreme Champion Spirit

NEW DELHI, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntory Global Spirits which is renowned as the pioneer of Japanese Whisky has been recognized at the International Spirits Challenge 2024 Awards recently held in London. These outstanding recognitions are a testament for the company's excellent blending skills and the pursuit of perfection in quality for its whisky making, further cementing the reputation of Japanese Whisky.

Suntory Global Spirits, renowned as the pioneer in Japanese whisky, received notable honors at the 2024 International Spirits Challenge in London. Suntory Single Malt Whisky Yamazaki 12 Year Old was awarded the Supreme Champion Spirit, while Suntory Whisky Toki received its first-ever gold in the Tasting Awards - Japanese Whisky category. Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo was honored as Master Blender of the Year. These awards celebrate the company's exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to quality, further cementing the reputation of Japanese Whisky.

Toki Suntory Whisky, from the iconic portfolio of The House of Suntory has been awarded Gold in the Tasting Awards - Japanese Whisky category. This esteemed recognition reaffirms Toki Suntory Whisky's status as a distinguished whisky in its category, marking yet another significant achievement among the over 20 international awards it has earned. This honor is a testament to The House of Suntory's dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and excellence, solidifying its legacy as the pioneer of Japanese whisky.

Along with Toki, Suntory Single Malt Whisky Yamazaki 12 Year Old was awarded the Supreme Champion Spirit. This award is given to the highest scoring Trophy winner of the competition, the top award in the Japanese Whisky category, and was also selected as the most outstanding product out of thousands of entries among all categories. It is the first time for Yamazaki 12 Year Old to be awarded the Supreme Champion Spirit and the second consecutive year for a Suntory Whisky brand to achieve this accolade following Yamazaki 25 Year Old last year.

The company received numerous accolades at this year's competition - Double Golds for Suntory Whisky Hibiki 30 Year Old and Hibiki 21 Year Old and 23 Golds including other Suntory Whiskies.

Furthermore, the company's fifth generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo was recognized as the Master Blender of the Year for the first time. Determined by expert panel of judges, this award goes to the winner voted for the craftsmanship, skill and talent of their work from the past twelve months.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition on behalf of the company and team that have worked so hard over the years," said Shinji. "I am proud that more people have come to understand through our products what our generations of blenders have passed on to us, and that we have been able to continuously produce Suntory Whisky that is valued around the world."

Since joining the company in 1984, Shinji has been involved in the development of a variety of whisky products, such as Yamazaki and Hibiki. After his experience at Hakushu Distillery and Suntory subsidiary Morison Bowmore Distillers in Scotland, he was positioned as the fifth generation Chief Blender in 2009. He is also named Whisky Quality Advisor for Suntory Global Spirits to improve quality across the entire Suntory Group.

In addition, Suntory Spirits was selected as the Producer of the Year in the Japanese Whisky category for the fifth consecutive year, an award bestowed upon one company in each category for producing a wide variety of high-quality products.

As the pioneer and leading company of Japanese Whisky, the company welcomes the implementation of the Japanese Whisky standards by the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association and will continue to take a leadership role in protecting and increasing awareness for the category through ongoing consumer and trade education initiatives about what properly constitutes a Japanese Whisky.

▼About Suntory Whisky Brands

Suntory Whisky Toki

Respectful of heritage and inspired by reinvention, Suntory Whisky Toki expresses both what is authentic and what is next. It is a blend of carefully selected whiskies from the globally acclaimed Yamazaki Distillery, Hakushu Distillery and Chita Distillery.

Traditionally crafted by the company's Art of Blending philosophy, the liquid features the quintessential characteristics of a Suntory blend. This well-balanced silky blend with a subtly sweet and spicy finish allows exceptional versatility — the expression can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, as a highball or mixed as a cocktail.

Suntory Single Malt Whisky Yamazaki 12 Year Old

The flagship single malt whisky from Japan's first and oldest malt distillery contains carefully blended components aged in American, Spanish, and Japanese Mizunara oak creating a delicate and elegant taste that never grows tiresome.

It is characterized by an aroma of ripened fruit and sweet vanilla derived from Yamazaki Distillery's white oak cask, with hidden flavors of Spanish oak and Japanese Mizunara oak adding a buttery deep sweetness to the palate leading to a long finish with a sense of sweet ginger and cinnamon.

▼About the International Spirits Challenge

The International Spirits Challenge is a highly authoritative spirits competition held annually in the UK, with a rigorous and independent judging process. This year, thousands of entries were submitted across all categories. In the Whisky category, medals were awarded based on the scrupulous blind assessment of over 900 whiskies from around the world by approximately 10 experienced panel of specialist judges, all of whom are blenders and distiller managers from whisky distilleries across the globe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534456/Suntory_Awards.jpg