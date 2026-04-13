MUMBAI, India, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Yumm!, one of India's most disruptive snacking brands under the RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group, is leaning deeper into the Korean wave with the launch of Korean Karare. This spicy umami offering sits at the intersection of flavour, fandom and culture-led storytelling.

Too Yumm! unveils Korean Karare with a campaign featuring Varun Dhawan

The campaign unfolds like paparazzi footage - sparking curiosity with glimpses of a mysterious 'Korean co-star' before building up to the final reveal. It taps into how modern audiences engage with content today - driven by curiosity, participation and the excitement of discovery, rather than passive viewing. In a playful avatar, Varun Dhawan adds to the intrigue with his effortless charm, keeping the speculation alive until the very end. And then comes the reveal - the much-talked-about 'Korean co-star' is actually the all-new Too Yumm! Korean Karare.

Timed with the IPL, one of India's largest media consumption windows, the campaign marks a continued evolution of Too Yumm!'s marketing playbook, which has consistently banked on pop-culture moments from edible IPL posters to creator-led narratives.

Korean Karare caters to the growing demand for bold, global flavours, delivering a distinctly spicy umami profile tailored for Indian palates. Staying aligned with Too Yumm!'s better-for-you positioning, this snack is not fried and made with 100% rice bran oil, bridging indulgence with evolving consumer consciousness.

Too Yumm!'s foray into Korean-inspired flavours is not new. The brand had earlier marked its entry into the space with the launch of K-Bomb Ramen, followed by innovations like Spicy Korean Banana Chips - each tapping into the rising popularity of Korean food culture among Indian consumers. Positioned around bold, unapologetic flavours and convenience, these offerings have helped establish Too Yumm!'s credentials in the Korean snacking segment. Korean Karare builds on this foundation, expanding the brand's Korean portfolio across formats, while staying rooted in its flavour-first, culture-led approach.

The launch also fits into Too Yumm!'s broader portfolio strategy, which spans Chips, Karare, Namkeen, Multigrain Chips & Snacks and its K-Bomb Ramen range anchored in flavour innovation and cultural relevance.

Yogesh Tewari, Chief Marketing Officer, Too Yumm!, added, "India's snacking landscape is being shaped by cultural crossovers. Consumers are discovering flavours through content and engagement today is driven as much by relevance as by reach. For us, that means moving beyond product launches to building cultural moments that can travel. Korean Karare is a natural extension of that thinking, where we tap into a global conversation but localise it in a way that feels intuitive to Indian consumers."

Too Yumm! Korean Karare is now available pan-India across stores, Too Yumm!'s D2C website, and leading quick commerce players including Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, priced at ₹5, ₹10, and ₹35.

Link: https://tooyumm.com/products/korean-karare

About Too Yumm!

Too Yumm! is the flagship snacking brand of Guiltfree Industries Ltd, part of the RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group's FMCG initiative. Launched in 2017, Too Yumm! pioneered a smarter snacking category by offering guilt–free alternatives to regular snacks without compromising on taste. With a focus on product innovation, quality and pan–India scale, Too Yumm! has quickly become the snack of choice for today's conscious consumer. The brand's lineup includes Potato Chips, Veggie Sticks, Multigrain Chips, Banana Chips, Karare, Namkeens, Kids range, and the bold K-Bomb noodles range that has helped it carve a distinct niche in India's snacking market. For more information, visit www.tooyumm.com