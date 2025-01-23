Top 10 Empowering Personalities of 2025 Unveiled by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Celebrating Excellence Across Diverse Fields

CHANDIGARH, India , Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated list, "Top 10 Empowering Personalities of 2025," celebrating the extraordinary achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark in their respective domains. From redefining the legal landscape to advocating for environmental health, the list underscores the impact of visionary leadership and innovation in shaping the future.

1. Adv. Dr. Sudhindra Bhat: Adv. Dr. Sudhindra Bhat is a dynamic and inspiring leader who defies conventional stereotypes with a blend of passion, humility, and unyielding principles. At the helm of SS Law, a forward-thinking law firm symbolizing a new era for India, he exemplifies ambition, knowledge, kindness, and compassion. Known for fostering a 'winner's mentality,' Dr. Bhat infuses his philosophy into SS Law, creating a team that reflects his values of humility, genuine client care, and a commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

SS Law specializes in a broad spectrum of legal areas, including Civil, Criminal, IPR, Corporate, Real Estate, Consumer Cases, Family Law, Personal Injury, and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). The firm's emphasis on innovative practice methods, such as solving problems through conciliation and mediation, particularly using ADR, sets new standards in client-focused, knowledge-driven legal services.

The firm's remarkable success is matched by its commitment to community welfare. Recognized for their exemplary pro bono work, Dr. Bhat and his team balance professional excellence with social responsibility. Their dedication to employee welfare, customer satisfaction, and giving back to society has solidified SS Law's position as a rising star in the legal field.

Through pioneering approaches and an emphasis on ADR, SS Law continues to redefine the legal landscape in India, demonstrating a holistic approach to justice. Their innovative problem-solving methods leave an indelible mark on clients and the community alike.

2. Prof. Dr. M. Wali: According to Prof. Dr. M. Wali, Senior Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, air pollution is a significant contributor to cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which remain the leading cause of death globally. While advancements in managing traditional risk factors like smoking, hypertension, and diabetes have reduced CVD prevalence in high-income countries, air pollution continues to undermine these efforts. Emerging evidence strongly links short- and long-term exposure to pollutants, especially particulate matter (PM 2.5), with increased morbidity and mortality due to cardiovascular events.

He highlighted that fine particulate matter from sources such as diesel engines, tobacco smoke, and industrial emissions penetrates deep into the lungs, damaging blood vessels and the heart. This damage can lead to atherosclerosis, plaque buildup, and an elevated risk of heart attacks. Additionally, pollutants contribute to blood vessel narrowing, increased blood pressure, and strain on the heart. Air pollution can even disrupt the heart's electrical system, causing arrhythmias, and alter its structure, resembling early-stage heart failure.

Indoor and outdoor pollution, including emissions from vehicles, chimneys, and construction sites, exacerbates cardiovascular risks, particularly in vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children. Harmful gases like SO₂, NO₂, and CO further amplify these dangers. Addressing air pollution through improved air quality standards and reduced exposure is vital to mitigating its profound public health impact. P M 1 particle has been recently identified which is smallest and goes to the blood directly.

3. Prof. (Dr.) Shefali Raizada: Prof. (Dr.) Shefali Raizada is a distinguished academician and administrator with over 18 years of experience in Teaching, Research and Publication. As the Director and Head of Institution at Amity Law School, Amity University, she has been pivotal in fostering academic excellence and innovation.

She holds two Master's degrees and two PhDs, specializing in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) , Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR),Environment, Legal History and Women Studies. Her interdisciplinary expertise spans legal history, environmental law, public law, and international relations, among others. She is supervisor of Eight Ph.D. scholars across diverse domains and contributed significantly to curriculum development , academic planning ,Community Services, Legal AID and skill enhancement activities.

Dr. Raizada is a prolific author and editor, with numerous publications, including books on legal history, public speaking, and contemporary legal challenges. Her research papers have been featured in leading journals and presented at international conferences in countries such as China, Malaysia, Germany and UK.

She has earned accolades such as the 'Academic Excellence Award' and 'Visionary Leader Award,' recognizing her dedication to education and research. Dr. Raizada has also played a key role in organizing international collaborations, transdisciplinary conferences, and legal training programs. She is the chief editor of Bi-annual Journal,'Amity International Journal of Legal & Multidisciplinary Studies.'

Her commitment to societal welfare is evident through her involvement with NGOs focused on skill development, rural upliftment, and women empowerment. A visionary leader, she continues to inspire students, educators, and researchers through her exceptional contributions to the field of law and education at large.

4. Dr. Mohammed Majid Sultan: A Visionary in International Trade

Dr. Mohammed Majid Sultan is a distinguished figure in the international trade sector, renowned for his expertise in metals, minerals, agriculture, and chemicals. With nearly two decades of experience, he has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership and a commitment to ethical business practices. As the Founder and Owner of A.R. Resources & Exim Consultants, he has established a robust presence across global markets, earning accolades such as the prestigious Mother Teresa Excellence Award.

He holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration (International Marketing) and Social Services, showcasing his multidisciplinary expertise. His professional affiliations include memberships in leading industry bodies like the Indian Chamber of Commerce, PHDCCI, CII, FIEO, ASSOCHAM, Andhra Chamber of Commerce, and the World Trade Center (Odisha Chapter). Currently serving as Vice President of the World Human Rights Organization (WHRO) in Odisha, he advocates for corporate governance and sustainable practices.

Dr. Sultan's career is also marked by his role as a consultant for international firms in Dubai, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. Despite facing initial struggles, his persistence and innovative strategies have redefined operational excellence. His story serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, proving that integrity and adaptability are key to long-term success in international trade.

5. Dr. Vanita Mansukhani: Dr. Vanita Mansukhani, a distinguished educationist and Director of Mahapragya Public School has made a significant mark in the field of education with over 45 years of experience. Former Principal of The Scholar High School, she is known as a mentor, counselor, and guide to students, teachers & parents. An alumnus of the Cathedral and John Connon High School and Elphinstone College in Mumbai, she holds a Bachelors degree (Honours) in English Literature and a Master's degree in both English and Hindi Literature. Additionally, she has a Bachelor of Education degree and a Master's in Education. She also holds a Doctorate in Education .

She began her teaching career at her alma mater, Cathedral School, and later taught at J.B. Petit High School for girls. After spending 15 years abroad, including nine years at St. Mary's High School, she returned to India and dedicated 18 years to The Scholar High School. She is an Inspector of Examinations for the ICSE/ISC Board.

Dr. Mansukhani has also conducted over 110 workshops for educators, students, and parents, focusing on classroom management, life skills, quality parenting and value education etc.

An accomplished orator, she actively contributes to the Open Forum for Principals and the Terry Fox Core Committee for creating cancer awareness.

Her accolades include the Lifetime Achievement Award in Education,the Women's Leadership Award, and an award for India's top Inspirational Women. Mahapragya Public School has flourished under her visionary leadership, earning the Top Dynamic School Award & the award for being the Most Progressive school in Maharashtra in 2024.

6. Ng Binoy Singha: Ng Binoy Singha, a versatile businessman, entrepreneur, and social advocate, has dedicated over two decades to fostering growth and making a positive impact across various industries. His professional journey reflects a remarkable blend of adaptability, perseverance, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

He began his career in the pharmaceutical sector, serving as a medical representative at the grassroots level for 23 years. Through hard work and dedication, he ascended to the role of Divisional Sales Manager (DSM) at Ajanta Pharma Limited. This tenure not only sharpened his leadership abilities but also provided invaluable insights into business operations and team management.

In 2021, he embraced a new challenge as the CEO of a multi-level marketing company. Over two years, he collaborated with numerous small-scale industries, contributing to their growth and development. His role demonstrated his ability to navigate complex business ecosystems while fostering partnerships and driving success.

A committed social advocate, he consistently aligns his entrepreneurial endeavors with community development. His career serves as an inspiring testament to the power of resilience, leadership, and a forward-thinking mindset. Singha's journey underscores the importance of leveraging professional success to create a broader social impact, making him a role model for aspiring leaders.

7. Dr. Kavita Sony:

Stress: The Silent Intruder in Our Daily Lives

By Dr. Kavita Sony, Founder of KS Counsellor & More

Stress has become such an integral part of our daily lives that we often overlook its presence. From rushing through mornings to restless nights, we dismiss its signs, labeling them as 'normal.' But is it really normal?

Consider these situations:

After a tough day, you snap at loved ones, blaming exhaustion.

A student experiences persistent headaches during exams but assumes it's a part of studying hard.

A professional struggles to concentrate at work and brushes it off as temporary burnout.

These are not just ordinary moments. They are silent cries for help from a stressed mind and body. Yet, most of us ignore them, failing to address the underlying causes.

Kavita Sony, daughter of the esteemed Manikchand Soni, embodies a life characterized by passion, creativity, and an unwavering sense of purpose. A psychologist by profession, she has seamlessly integrated her career with her artistic pursuits, community service, and deep commitment to family. Her vibrant personality, compassionate nature, and boundless enthusiasm inspire those around her, making her a beacon of positivity and motivation.

8. Dr. S. A. Mohan Krishna: A Trailblazer in Mechanical Engineering and Science Communication

Dr. S. A. Mohan Krishna, a distinguished academic and researcher in mechanical engineering, specializes in thermal engineering, science communication, and astronomy. Currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysore, his career is defined by significant contributions to education, research, and public outreach.

With a B.E. from VVCE Mysore (2003), an M.Tech from SJCE Mysore (2010), and a Ph.D. from NIE Mysore (2017), his academic credentials are exceptional. His doctoral thesis focused on 'Thermal Characterization of Al 6061-SiC-Graphite Hybrid Metal Matrix Composites.'

Joining VVCE in 2005, he has excelled in roles from Lecturer to Associate Professor, with expertise in thermal engineering, renewable energy, computational materials science, cryogenics, and CFD. He has published over 100 research papers in prestigious journals and authored three textbooks, with a fourth on Computational Fluid Dynamics underway.

Dr. K has received numerous accolades, including the Bharataratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya Achievement Award and the Sir C.V. Raman Lifetime Achievement Award. As the founder of Mysore Astronomical Society and EUREKA Science Motivators, he has conducted 900+ talks and 170+ TV/radio programs, inspiring countless students and professionals in STEM fields.

9. Souvik Chakraborty: Souvik Chakraborty, Manager in the Business Development department at Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), exemplifies leadership and technical expertise in his illustrious career. Holding an MBA in Human Resource Management and Marketing from MDI, Gurgaon—where he earned a gold medal—and a B.Tech in Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from Haldia Institute of Technology, he has consistently achieved excellence.

In his current role, he leads strategic initiatives to diversify DVC's business verticals, driving innovation and fostering growth. During his tenure as Manager (HR) at Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station, he introduced impactful changes, including branding strategies, enhanced industrial relations, and exceeding training targets. His efforts streamlined guest house and canteen operations, organized national events, and improved public engagement.

Previously, he excelled in engineering roles at Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station, where his work in coal handling and flue gas desulfurization projects enhanced efficiency and reduced costs. He pioneered coal blending techniques and automation tools, optimizing processes and minimizing downtime.

Recognized with numerous accolades, including a gold medal for his MBA and awards for safety, vigilance, and environmental contributions, he inspires through his passion for mentoring and community initiatives. Hailing from a humble background, his journey is a testament to perseverance and dedication, serving as a beacon of motivation for aspiring professionals. He attributes his success to his family, DVC, MDI Gurgaon, and Birbhum Zilla School.

10. Ms. Sheeza A. K: Sheeza, a seasoned International Baccalaureate (IB) practitioner, has built an illustrious career spanning the full continuum of IB programs—PYP, MYP, and DP. Her journey reflects a steadfast commitment to advancing educational excellence and fostering meaningful learning experiences.

Currently serving as the Director of Teaching & Learning, she has previously held prominent roles, including Head of School, Deputy Principal, Dean of Academics, and Programme Coordinator. Her expertise is further demonstrated by her work as an IB Examiner for MYP French (Language Acquisition), MYP Personal Project (bilingual contexts), and DP French (ab initio and B SL), underscoring her global perspective and deep subject mastery.

As a distinguished member of the IB Educator Network (IBEN), she has taken on roles such as Continuum Workshop Leader, Consultant, Team Chair for multi-programme visits, Continuum School Visit Team Leader, and Programme Evaluator. Her contributions across Asia Pacific and the Americas, including countries like Australia, China, India, Japan, and the USA, reflect her profound understanding of diverse educational systems and her dedication to collaboration.

Beyond her professional endeavors, she shares a passion for travel and cultural exploration with her family, drawing inspiration from their global experiences. Her unwavering enthusiasm for innovation and learning cements her legacy as a transformative figure in the global IB community. Her extensive engagements across Asia Pacific and the Americas, in countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, USA and Vietnam, have enriched her understanding of diverse educational landscapes and enabled her to collaborate with inspiring educators worldwide.

