TopBrand 2024 Top 500 Global Brands List released, with Apple as defending champion

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China Brand Festival was held during August 7th-10th, 2024 in Guangzhou. The theme of this brand festival is "New Quality and Breakthrough". More than 8,000 guests gathered in the business capital over a millennium, to participate in parallel forums, brand expositions, entrepreneurial sports events, brand leader meetings and various activities. Nearly 3,000 people have attended the opening ceremony.

On site of the opening ceremony of the 18th China Brand Festival 2024

During this period, the "TopBrand 2024 Top 500 Global Brands List" was unveiled by the TopBrand Union. This List was released for the third time: Apple ranked as defending champion with a brand value of $1021.728 billion; Microsoft and Amazon ranked second and third with a brand value of $966.932 billion and $808.415 billion, respectively; Nvidia rose from 8th to 4th, with a brand value of $804.279 billion; Alphabet, Saudi Aramco, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta, and UnitedHealth Group ranked 5th-10th.

In terms of countries, the United States has the largest number of companies (187) on the list, accounting for 37.4% with a total brand value of $16.80 trillion. The Top 10 brands are all American brands except for Saudi Aramco, and ExxonMobil, JPMorgan Chase, Eli Lilly, Costco, and Tesla have also entered the Top 20.

China, the runner-up, has 99 companies on the list with a total brand value of $6.29 trillion. Among them: Sinopec ranked 12th with a brand value of $289.77 billion, followed by PetroChina, State Grid, and TSMC, ranking 13th-15th; the Top 50 also included technology companies such as Tencent, Huawei, and Alibaba.

Japan has ranked third with its 37 companies at a total brand value of $1.68 trillion. Among them: Toyota has ranked 15th with a value of $222.470 billion, Mitsubishi Corporation and Honda have also entered the Top 100, and Sony, Hitachi and SoftBank are on the list among others.

In addition, France has 25 companies such as LVMH Group, AXA, and L'Oréal, among which: TotalEnergies has the highest brand value; 24 British companies are on the list, with Shell, BP, and AstraZeneca entering the Top 100; 22 German companies are listed with solid performance from Volkswagen, BMW, Siemens, etc.; India has 13 companies such as Reliance Industries Limited on the list; Australia has 6 listed enterprises such as BHP Billiton.

In terms of industry, the medical and pharmaceutical field represented by Eli Lilly, CVS, Novo Nordisk has taken the lead, ranking first with 41 companies; the science and technology field has ranked second with 40 companies; the energy field and banking field are both the second runner-ups with 35 companies.

According to Dr. Wang Yong, founder and chairman of the China Brand Festival and chairman of the TopBrand Union, the List takes 43,590 brands from 83 countries and regions around the world as the research sample and measures the brand value based on the market value method from the dimensions of revenue scale, premium ability, internationalization degree, team building, reputation, and core competitiveness.

Lists such as "TopBrand 2024 Top 500 Chinese Brands" and "TopBrand 2024 Top 500 Chinese Innovative Brands" were released meanwhile.

