– Upgraded series delivers enhanced performance, reliability and power efficiency –

TAIPEI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation (Toshiba) has announced next-generation S300 Pro Surveillance Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) targeting the latest requirements in the surveillance storage market. With capacities up to 10TB[1] and double the buffer size of their predecessors[2], the upgraded HDDs with conventional magnetic recording (CMR) technology enable surveillance system integrators, system installation providers, and end users to record, store and analyze their video streams from up to 64 high-definition (HD) cameras[3].

Toshiba Unveils Next-Generation S300 Pro Surveillance HDDs for Large-Scale Video Surveillance Systems

The highly scalable, 3.5-inch[4] S300 Pro series, with capacity options of 4TB, 6TB, 8TB and 10TB, now supports up to 24 bays, and delivers reliable operation even in the most demanding environments, making the HDDs an excellent fit for large-scale video recording systems. Compared to the previous generation, they provide a higher maximum sustained transfer speed of 268MiB/s[5] and double the cache buffer size to 512MiB[6]. They also reduce power consumption, delivering improved total cost of ownership (TCO).

With 24/7 operation, an enhanced annual workload of 300TB[7] and mean time to failure (MTTF) of up to 1.2 million hours[8], the S300 Pro series can handle the increasing video analysis demands of mission-critical surveillance footage.

"Specially optimized for large-scale video surveillance operations, where advanced video analytics, face tracking and editing are mission-critical features, Toshiba's next-generation S300 Pro HDDs deliver enhanced performance, durability, and 24/7 reliability," says Noriaki Katakura, Division President, Storage Products Division, Toshiba Electronics Components Taiwan Corporation. "They demonstrate Toshiba's commitment to constantly collaborate with industry-leading video surveillance system manufacturers, and allow our partners and customers to benefit from the range of high-quality surveillance HDDs in our product portfolio."

The next-generation S300 Pro Surveillance HDDs is available from August 2024.

For more information about the next-generation Toshiba S300 Pro Surveillance HDDs, please visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/storage/product/internal-specialty/surveillance/articles/s300-pro.html

For more information on Toshiba's full line of HDD storage products, please visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products.html

