Towson University expands efforts to draw more students from around the world

NEW DELHI , Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Towson University announces today that it has appointed Study Group as its new global education partner to recruit international students and support them through the admissions process directly to undergraduate and graduate programs.

Students enjoying the facilities and campus at Towson University. Students enjoying the facilities and campus at Towson University.

A Carnegie Community Engaged Campus established over 150 years ago in the state of Maryland and selected as the United States' 15th-best Master's University by Washington Monthly , Towson University offers a broad portfolio of programs in STEM, healthcare, business and the arts – with flexible admissions criteria as well as competitive post-graduation tuition fees for high-demand programs. The Wall Street Journal 2023 College Rankings placed the university at No. 1 among all public universities in Maryland - second to only Johns Hopkins among all universities, public or private, in the state – and at No. 50 among public universities nationwide.

With its enviable location in the suburbs of Baltimore close to Washington D.C. and with easy access to Philadelphia and New York City, the university connects students with significant research, internship and employment opportunities within a region that is home to a large international community. The university also acts as a community hub for accelerating entrepreneurship via the StarTUp at the Armory , named North America's top university economic development initiative by the University Economic Development Association.

"We are excited to work collaboratively with Study Group to welcome and nurture talented students from around the world within our thriving community," says Towson University President Dr. Mark Ginsberg. "We are proud to be recognized nationally as a leader in academic and inclusive excellence, as we are very well placed as an anchor institution in the Greater Baltimore region to help students develop the skills to become leaders in the global workforce."

Study Group Chief Executive Officer Ian Crichton says: "Study Group is delighted to have been selected as Towson University's global education partner. The university has a longstanding commitment to creating a multicultural campus and is focused on developing leadership for the public good – ambitions that are aligned with our vision of a better world through education. We look forward to bringing our care and expertise to the table so that international students can realise their education and career ambitions with the support of this esteemed institution. This represents yet another opportunity to widen student access to global education within North America, a region to which we are deeply committed."

Study Group Chief Partnerships Officer July Behl added: "Study Group is delighted to partner with Towson University to open up its outstanding higher education programs in the greater Washington D.C. - Baltimore area to international students at undergraduate and postgraduate level. For many decades, talented students from across the world have looked to America as a place of opportunity and a welcoming place of learning. This partnership will help students to pursue their educational and career goals in one of the most exciting regions in the US, and as part of a community keen to support their ambitions in line with the university's own educational strategy."

With a network of 4,000 admissions, marketing, student recruitment and education specialists across 58 countries, Study Group will open applications for the fall 2024 intake from February 2024.

About Towson University

Towson University is Maryland's university of opportunities. With more than 150 years of experience pushing possibilities, TU is a nationally recognized leader in inclusive excellence, social mobility, research and discovery. As the largest university in greater Baltimore, TU's momentum is always accelerating, with more than 20,000 students and 100 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences and applied professional fields. Located amid one of the East Coast's cultural and economic epicenters, TU is a beacon and powerful catalyst in the Mid-Atlantic, partnering with hundreds of businesses and organizations, impacting communities and fueling change. TU meets the holistic needs of each student to achieve success, a result of a deeply inclusive culture with a focus on equity among all students, faculty and staff.

About Study Group

Study Group is a leading international education specialist and a trusted strategic partner to more than 50 universities around the world. Committed to a better world through education, we deliver high quality international education solutions that drive success for our partners and students – from outstanding teaching to innovative approaches to international recruitment and student support. Our digital learning company, insendi, helps institutions deliver high-impact, transformational online and blended education using the most pedagogically powerful digital tools available. Visit studygroup.com and www.insendi.com for more information and follow our latest news and updates on LinkedIn and our blog .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296529/Study1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296530/Study2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296532/Study_Group_Logo_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296533/towson_Logo.jpg