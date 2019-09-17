TPV Technology Unveils Complete Philips Professional Display Range at InfoComm 2019

MUMBAI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TPV Technology, the industry's leading display solutions manufacturer will unveil a complete range of Philips Signage Solutions at InfoComm 2019. Philips professional display solutions will convene an abundance of solutions from its enterprise range under one roof, and will include - five new models from their Q-Line Display series which includes the screen sizes in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. Infocomm 2019 will take place from September 18 - 20th at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai and is the country's largest dedicated exhibition platform for Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and integrated experience solutions.

The five new models announced by the Company will intensify the signage experience with round-the-clock priceless performance. They deliver startlingly clear images with optimized 4K Ultra HD display. These displays are an innovative solution for any signage application along with also being eco-friendly. Using the android feature, customers can run their own app or choose their favorite app to run. The CMS application lets the customer take control of the displays and they can schedule what they want and when they want with SmartPlayer. The SmartPower feature adds an energy saving factor to the product line-up that enhances the business functionality of the products.

Commenting on the participation and the new launches, Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) - Philips branded Professional Display Solutions, said, "The immense value proposition India holds in terms of business for signage solutions is growing at a steady pace. In addition to this, government initiatives such as Digital India have contributed significantly to the industry. InfoComm India is a valuable opportunity for us to engage with our existing customers and establish new relationships by showcasing technologically advanced product range and its impact on the sector. At TPV, our aim is to constantly provide our customers with best-in-class products and we're happy to be present here."

Showcasing a wide range of products at the three-day event, TPV Technology will continue expanding its portfolio and will provide the customers with a holistic solutions in the Professional Display sector.

About TPV Technology:

TPV is the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturer. TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of the TPV group and exclusively markets and sells Philips professional displays in India. Philips professional display solutions was established in 2009 through a brand license agreement between TPV subsidiaries (MMD & TP Vision) and Philips. Subsidiaries of TPV exclusively market and sell Philips professional displays and Philips monitors worldwide. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, TPV uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market. In India, TPV India Pvt. Ltd., is headquartered in Gurugram.

For further information, please contact:

PR Pundit

Divij Krishna | Eesha Sawhney

+91-9654776017 | 8779679168

Divij.k@prpundit.com | eesha.s@prpundit.com

SOURCE TPV Technology