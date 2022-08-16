TraceLink joins AWS Partner Network

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

The company also announced that the TraceLink Supply Chain Work Management solution is now available in AWS Marketplace.

"TraceLink built Opus, the Platform for the Internet of Supply Chains (IoSC), on AWS to achieve the scalability and reliability required for end-to-end supply chain digitalization," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Supply Chain Work Management digitalizes work between trading partners. By joining APN and featuring Supply Chain Work Management, powered by Opus, in AWS Marketplace, TraceLink is allowing an even faster and easier path to digital transformation for AWS customers."

What is TraceLink Supply Chain Work Management?

TraceLink Supply Chain Work Management is a revolutionary new way to execute supply chain management processes by digitalizing work across multiple tiers of supply chain partners. The solution allows teams to assign tasks, manage incidents, review documents, manage changes, and track progress with dashboards. As a result, exceptions are resolved faster, costs are reduced, and on-time, in-full (OTIF) delivery goals are exceeded.

Developed and hosted on the TraceLink Opus Digital Network Platform, Supply Chain Work Management lets manufacturers create digital networks with their partners, establish virtual teams, and empower those teams with the data and structured collaboration capabilities required to handle today's supply chain challenges.

Learn more about TraceLink Supply Chain work Management in AWS Marketplace .

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for the Internet of Supply Chains™—integrated business ecosystems built with multienterprise applications on the TraceLink Opus platform. Business networks are the foundation of an end-to-end supply chain digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. The TraceLink Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications.

SOURCE TraceLink