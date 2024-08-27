TraceLink Launches Program to Enable Solution Partners and Integrators to Digitalize End-to-End Supply Chains

For the first time, Solution Partners can leverage an open, no-code platform for supply chain orchestration.

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the only no-code platform for intelligent orchestration of end-to-end supply chains, has announced the second generation and expansion of its ecosystem partner program, Opus PartnerLink. This enhanced program offers Solution, Technology, and Service Partners unique business opportunities to enable their clients to unlock tens of billions of dollars in digitalization value which has been inaccessible due to the extreme cost and technology integration barriers that have historically prevented the digitalization of 100% of trading partner relationships. For the first time, Solution Partners can leverage an open, no-code supply chain digitalization platform to independently develop end-to-end solutions that orchestrate all multi-enterprise processes with all supply chain partners.

The Opus Platform suite features revolutionary multi-enterprise and no-code capabilities not found anywhere else in supply chain management, including:

A single integration platform featuring universal support for all modes of integration

No-code solution designer for multi-enterprise solution configuration

Next-gen B2B transaction exchange and first end-to-end digital orchestration engine

Configurable reports and dashboards for sharing process visibility with supply chain partners

A generative AI co-pilot for accelerating supply chain digitalization

An open partner ecosystem and marketplace of pre-built enterprise system integrations

Through the use of Opus Platform capabilities, Solution Partners can rapidly catapult the digitalization aspirations of their clients into real-world projects for use cases like:

Direct supply orchestration to improve lead time predictability via procure-to-pay digitalization

Contract manufacturing orchestration to optimize working capital through production tracking digitalization

Logistics orchestration to provide inventory visibility and increased service levels via order-to-cash orchestration

Transportation orchestration to reduce costs through shipment tracking visibility

Commerce orchestration to increase demand visibility new channel digitalization

Clinical supply orchestration to enable clinical kit track visibility and cell-and-gene therapy programs

"With the expansion of the Opus PartnerLink program, we are committed to building an even more robust and collaborative ecosystem with world-class Solution, Technology, and Services partners," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Ecosystem partners were vital participants in TraceLink's journey to become the leading global track-and-trace orchestration and digital network provider. Today, TraceLink and our partners serve more than 1,600 customers in more than 50 countries, and those customers do business with trading partners from more than 8 different supply chain segments in more than 120 countries. Moving forward with Opus, TraceLink aims to arm our ecosystem partners with a cutting-edge, no-code supply chain digitalization platform to build on this existing digital network foundation and meet the needs of our mutual customers across countless supply chain business processes."

Key Features and Benefits of the Opus PartnerLink Program

Opus Platform and Solution Access : Access to new platform, solution, and network integration technologies in early development and pre-release stages will ensure partners' awareness and knowledge.

: Access to new platform, solution, and network integration technologies in early development and pre-release stages will ensure partners' awareness and knowledge. Personalized Training : Enhanced expertise through tailored training, enablement, and certification programs will equip ecosystem partners with the skills and knowledge to thrive in driving end-to-end supply chain digitalization and orchestration projects.

: Enhanced expertise through tailored training, enablement, and certification programs will equip ecosystem partners with the skills and knowledge to thrive in driving end-to-end supply chain digitalization and orchestration projects. Demand Generation : Partners can engage in high-impact go-to-market activities to expand brand awareness and generate new leads for solution and services projects among 1,600+ TraceLink customers and 291,000+ verified network entities.

: Partners can engage in high-impact go-to-market activities to expand brand awareness and generate new leads for solution and services projects among 1,600+ TraceLink customers and 291,000+ verified network entities. Business Development and Revenue Generation: Partners have new revenue growth opportunities by participating in and leading strategic supply chain digitalization projects for leading companies worldwide.

Solution Partner Feedback

"NNIT-EHS has been proud to serve as TraceLink's first and most significant services partner in North America," said Greg Cathcart, Senior Vice President, Head of NNIT Region US, CEO of Excellis Health Solutions (an NNIT Group Company). "Over several years, our collaboration has enabled us to leverage TraceLink's solutions to enhance our service offerings, drive compliance, and deliver value to our clients. Our strong partnership has been pivotal in our ability to support the evolving needs of the life sciences industry. We look forward to providing enhanced customer value with new TraceLink solutions in the new enhanced Partner Program."

"Since 2017, LifeBee has enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with TraceLink, supporting over 50 of our customers in preparing for EU FMD and various global track and trace regulations," said Teresa Minero, Founder & CEO, LifeBee, now a Product Life Group Company."TraceLink's expanded Partner Program aligns perfectly with our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions and industry knowledge to drive supply chain innovation and regulatory compliance in the life science sector. As part of the Product Life Group, we are excited about the new opportunities this program offers for growth and collaboration in Europe and globally."

Upcoming Opus PartnerLink Events

Webinar : Join us for an exclusive webinar for Solution, Technology, and Services partners to dive deeply into the details of the expanded Opus Partner Ecosystem on Thursday, September 12, 2024 , at 11 a.m. ET / 5 p.m. CEST . Register now.





: Join us for an exclusive webinar for Solution, Technology, and Services partners to dive deeply into the details of the expanded Opus Partner Ecosystem on , at / . Register now. FutureLink Barcelona: We invite all ecosystem partners to join us at FutureLink in Barcelona from October 2-4, 2024 , for the release of our Opus Magnum solution. Learn more.

For more information about the expanded Partner Program and to join us at FutureLink, please visit our TraceLink Ecosystem Partner page.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only no-code platform for intelligent orchestration of the end-to-end supply chain. TraceLink's multi-enterprise digital network platform enables customers to seamlessly integrate, collaborate, and orchestrate supply chain processes across all systems and external partners.

