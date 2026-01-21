TraceLink Marks Five Years of Sustained Global Impact Through Corporate Grant Program

From pandemic response to long-term community investment, TraceLink's corporate grants have supported 60 nonprofit organizations worldwide

Summary

From 2020 through 2025, TraceLink's corporate grant program supported 60 nonprofit organizations worldwide, advancing healthcare access, food security, education, humanitarian relief, and community resilience as an extension of its mission to protect patients and strengthen the communities where its employees live and work.

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink today announced the five-year impact of its corporate grant program, highlighting sustained global investment from 2020 through 2025 in organizations delivering healthcare access, food security, education, and humanitarian support in communities facing disruption and inequity.

Launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TraceLink's corporate grant program began as an urgent effort to support frontline organizations at a time of unprecedented strain on healthcare systems and local communities. What started as crisis relief has since evolved into a structured, long-term program focused on supporting organizations that address persistent gaps in care, access, and community resilience.

Over five years, TraceLink has supported 60 nonprofit organizations across North America, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, funding initiatives that deliver essential services to unhoused individuals, children and families facing food insecurity, patients in need of care, and communities affected by crisis, displacement, and health inequity.

From Crisis Response to Sustained Commitment

In 2020, as the pandemic disrupted supply chains, healthcare delivery, and daily life worldwide, TraceLink launched its first formal corporate grant initiative to support organizations responding to immediate community needs. In 2021, the company deepened that commitment with a $1 million COVID-19 relief pledge, expanding support for nonprofits providing emergency food distribution, mobile grocery access, healthcare services for unhoused populations, mental health support, and humanitarian aid for families and older adults facing crisis.

That initial response established the foundation for a more disciplined, company-wide approach to community investment—one designed to extend beyond emergency relief and support long-term outcomes.

"This program started in a moment of real urgency," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "When the pandemic hit, we committed $1 million to support organizations delivering food, care, and essential services on the front lines. Over time, that effort became a sustained investment in community resilience—because protecting patients means showing up when systems are under strain, not just when conditions are stable."

Expanding Global Impact (2022–2025)

From 2022 through 2025, TraceLink expanded the scope and geographic reach of its grant program, partnering with nonprofit organizations across several core focus areas:

Health and Well-Being: Supporting access to medical care, mental health services, hospice care, public health education, and suicide prevention programs.

Supporting access to medical care, mental health services, hospice care, public health education, and suicide prevention programs. Humanitarian and Disaster Relief: Providing aid to communities affected by crisis, including refugee support, elder care, landmine removal, and disaster recovery.

Providing aid to communities affected by crisis, including refugee support, elder care, landmine removal, and disaster recovery. Education and Workforce Development: Advancing educational access and skills training, including programs for visually impaired students, girls in STEM, and youth pursuing higher education.

Advancing educational access and skills training, including programs for visually impaired students, girls in STEM, and youth pursuing higher education. Food Security and Poverty Alleviation: Addressing hunger through food rescue, distribution, and nutrition programs for children and families.

Addressing hunger through food rescue, distribution, and nutrition programs for children and families. Community and Environmental Sustainability: Supporting local community initiatives and environmental efforts such as urban food access, conservation, and animal welfare.

Grants during this period often funded specific, tangible needs—supplies, transportation, facility improvements, and direct service delivery—ensuring resources were applied where they could have immediate and measurable impact.

Long-Term Partnerships, Not One-Time Donations

TraceLink's corporate grant program is intentionally designed around long-term partnerships rather than one-time contributions. Many nonprofit partners also provide hands-on and skills-based volunteering opportunities, enabling TraceLink employees to support missions directly through service, fundraising, and professional expertise.

By prioritizing organizations linked to the regions where TraceLink employees live and work, the program creates closer ties between employees and the communities they support—reinforcing accountability, engagement, and lasting impact.

Extending the Mission of Protecting Patients

TraceLink's corporate social responsibility efforts reflect an extension of the company's mission to protect patients—recognizing that access to safe, effective medicines depends not only on secure supply chains, but also on the strength and resilience of the communities that patients depend on.

Learn more about TraceLink's corporate social responsibility initiatives, including corporate grants, employee volunteering, and community partnerships.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is TraceLink's corporate grant program?

A: TraceLink's corporate grant program is an annual initiative that provides funding to nonprofit organizations making a measurable impact within their communities.

Q: How does TraceLink select and manage grant recipients?

A: Each year, TraceLink uses a structured application and review process to identify organizations with strong governance, financial accountability, and clear community impact, ensuring every partnership meets the company's standards for integrity and effectiveness.

Q: How can organizations apply for TraceLink's corporate grant program?

A: TraceLink is accepting applications for 2026. Eligible nonprofit organizations can apply by submitting a proposal using the application link located at the bottom of the corporate grant program page .

Q: Why does TraceLink invest in corporate grants and volunteering?

A: TraceLink's corporate social responsibility efforts are an extension of its mission to protect patients, enabling the company to improve health and well‑being beyond the supply chain by supporting communities where employees live and work.

Q: Does the program include employee involvement?

A: Yes. Many grant recipients offer hands-on volunteering and skills-based engagement opportunities, allowing TraceLink employees to directly support nonprofit missions and strengthen long-term community partnerships.

