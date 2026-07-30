TraceLink's No-Code Platform Enables Company-Specific Agentic Business Processes for the End-to-End Supply Network

Built on the Agentic Supply Chain Operating System, company-specific Agentic Business Processes enable organizations to orchestrate work across virtually any business process or business transaction at enterprise scale

BOSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today announced new OPUS Platform capabilities that enable organizations to create Agentic Business Processes across the end-to-end supply network.

Built on TraceLink's Agentic Supply Chain Operating System and powered by the world's largest Agentic Business Network—linking more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and supporting hundreds of billions of annual supply chain exchanges—the OPUS Platform provides a no-code foundation for digitalizing work involving people, governed OPUS Agents, enterprise systems, and trading partners.

Existing TraceLink solutions serve as the operational foundation for Agentic Business Processes:

Track and Trace provides serialization, traceability, verification, product movement, and reporting capabilities across supply chain businesses and systems.

MINT standardizes, validates, and exchanges real-time business transactions across companies.

POET enables composable multienterprise collaborative processes that coordinate people, partners, and agents.

Together, these solutions create the trusted operational context that enables OPUS Agents to reason over events, recommend actions, and orchestrate governed work. From planning and commercial operations to manufacturing, logistics, transportation, quality, compliance, returns, and partner lifecycle management, organizations can configure company-specific Agentic Business Processes for virtually any business process or business transaction.

"The differentiator in enterprise AI is the digital foundation beneath it," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "That's the advantage organizations gain by building on the TraceLink network. Company-specific Agentic Business Processes create an elastic operating model where people and governed OPUS Agents continuously collaborate to improve productivity, strengthen service, and reduce operational risk—delivering the 50–100% productivity improvements and 30–50% service improvements organizations should expect from agentic supply chain operations."

Build Company-Specific Agentic Business Processes Without Custom Code

The OPUS Platform enables organizations to configure company-specific Agentic Business Processes around their own operating model, business rules, and standard operating procedures—without custom software development. Organizations define how supply chain work is performed according to their own operating model while reducing the cost, complexity, and time traditionally associated with modernizing supply chain operations.

As regulations, product portfolios, trading partner requirements, and market conditions evolve, organizations can rapidly adapt business processes while standardizing execution across business units, regions, and trading partners—preserving the flexibility required for local operations without sacrificing enterprise-wide consistency.

Configure the Human-Agent Workforce

Reusable no-code agent profiles enable organizations to deploy OPUS Agents that evaluate information, perform operational work, recommend actions, and collaborate with people throughout Agentic Business Processes. Organizations define how agents participate in business processes according to customer-defined roles, permissions, business rules, and approval policies—ensuring work is performed consistently while maintaining governance and human oversight.

Agent profiles can be shared and configured to create OPUS Agents for many human teammates, enabling organizations to scale operational capacity, accelerate decision-making processes, improve productivity and strengthen operational resilience in a consistently managed operating model.

Orchestrate Event-Driven Execution at Enterprise Scale

Every business transaction, collaborative process, or product movement becomes the starting point for coordinated work involving people, enterprise systems, trading partners, and one or more OPUS Agents. Event-driven orchestration automatically initiates customer-defined business processes in response to business transactions, object changes, and workflow milestones. OPUS Agents evaluate information, coordinate work, recommend actions, and support decisions, helping organizations reduce the time between a business signal and a business response.

For example, a purchase order, shipment notice, quality event, or compliance exception can automatically initiate the appropriate business process, engage one or more OPUS Agents, evaluate supporting information, identify discrepancies, and present recommendations for review—reducing manual follow-up while preserving governance and human accountability.

Register now for FutureLink Barcelona to learn how organizations can build and deploy company-specific Agentic Business Processes with the OPUS Platform.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model for life sciences and healthcare by combining human expertise with agentic work across the end-to-end supply network.

Through Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network, and governed OPUS Agents, TraceLink enables companies to significantly improve productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Powered by the OPUS Platform and the world's largest Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions, TraceLink enables companies to digitalize business transactions, create trusted operational context, and perform work across multienterprise supply chain processes with greater speed, intelligence, control, and accountability.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.