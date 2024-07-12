Tractor Junction Hosted the Prestigious ‘CEAT Specialty presents ITOTY Awards 2024’

ALWAR, India and NOIDA, India, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Junction proudly organized the 5th Edition of Indian Tractor of the Year (ITOTY) Awards, sponsored by CEAT Specialty, on July 10, 2024. This esteemed event celebrated and honoured excellence in the agricultural industry. Commencing at 3:30 PM at Taj Vivanta Dwarka in New Delhi, the event featured keynotes, panel discussions, and awards recognizing excellence in the tractor and farm equipment sector.

Gearing up the event was the Partner Showcase, followed by the Deep Prajwalan Ceremony led by all jury members and partners. Thereafter, Mr. Animesh Agarwal — Co-Founder and COO of Tractor Junction — delivered the keynote address.

Talking about the event's 5th edition, he said, "With the 5th ITOTY Awards, we continue our dedication to empowering farmers, by recognizing excellence in tractors, farm equipment and financiers. We received over 300 nominations across 36 categories. Choosing the winners wasn't easy, but our jury, with over 200 years of combined experience, worked alongside public voters to make sure the process was fair and transparent. The final decision was 60% from the jury and 40% from public votes. Together, we've highlighted the true champions of the agricultural industry."

Among several categories, here are the top categories along with respective winners:

Indian Tractor of the Year : Swaraj 855 FE

: Swaraj 855 FE Best Design Tractor : Mahindra OJA

: Mahindra OJA Best Tractor for Agriculture : Farmtrac 50 Powermaxx

: Farmtrac 50 Powermaxx Indian Tractor Manufacturer of the Year : International Tractors Limited

: International Tractors Limited Rotavator of the Year: Maschio Gaspardo Virat Rotavator

The ceremony progressed with the winner announcement in the Tractor HP Category Awards, honouring the best tractors across various horsepower ranges. Below is the category-wise winner list:

HP Category Awards Winners Best Tractor Under 20 HP Captain 200 DI LS Best Tractor between 21-30 HP Kubota Neostar B2441 Best Tractor between 21-30 HP VST Shakti MT 270 Best Tractor between 31-40 HP Eicher Prima G3 333 Super Plus Best Tractor between 31-40 HP Powertrac 434 DS Plus HR Best Tractor between 41-45 HP Mahindra 475 DI XP Plus Best Tractor between 46-50 HP New Holland 3630 TX Super Plus Best Tractor between 51-60 HP Farmtrac 6055 Powermaxx Best Tractor above 60 HP Sonalika Tiger 65 CRDS 4WD

Following this, Mr. Jay Doshi, Head of Global Marketing at CEAT Specialty, delivered a special speech.

Panel Discussion: Evolving Needs Of Farmers For The Tractor and Farm Equipment Industry

A panel discussion on the evolving needs of farmers, for the tractor and farm equipment industry, included insights from the leaders:

Mr. Ravi Mathur , VP Sales & Marketing at Shaktiman

, VP Sales & Marketing at Shaktiman Mr. Rajeev Rellan, Chief of Sales & Marketing at Swaraj Tractors

Mr. Anjaneya Prasad , CEO of Iffco Kisan Finance

, CEO of Iffco Kisan Finance Mr. Surajit Sinha - R&D - Domestic Market, CEAT Specialty

- R&D - Domestic Market, CEAT Specialty Mr. Sujit Ghalsasi, Head of Vehicle Finance at RBL Bank

Mr. C R Mehta, ITOTY Jury Chairman

Mr. Pushan Sharma, Director at CRISIL Limited

Dr. C R Mehta, Director of ICAR - Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering and ITOTY Awards 2024 Jury Chairman, delivered an insightful and inspiring speech. The jury, comprising esteemed experts from various sectors of the agricultural industry, demonstrated exceptional knowledge and dedication. Their rigorous evaluation process ensured the recognition of the most deserving candidates. This further highlighted their commitment to recognising the advancing excellence in the tractor and farm equipment sector.

Progressing further, the announcement began for the next category of awards, Farming Implements:

Farming Implement Award Winner Straw Reaper of the Year Jagatjit Straw Reaper Reversible Plough of the Year Fieldking Reversible MB Plough Reversible Plough of the Year LEMKEN Hydraulic Reversible MB Plough - Opal 090 E Smart Farm Machinery of the Year Shaktiman Sugarcane Harvester 3737 Tejas Ultra Smart Farm Machinery of the Year Dasmesh Super Seeder - 711 Post Harvest Solution of the Year Shaktiman Silage Baler 400 kg Bale Capacity Rotavator of the Year Maschio Gaspardo Virat Rotavator Self-Propelled Machinery of The Year New Holland TC5.30 C4 (AC Cabin) Implement Launch of the Year Maschio Gaspardo Rwind - Reverse Forward Rotavator Implement of the Year Mitra Airotec Turbo 600L Implement of the Year Sonalika Mobile Shredder Implement Manufacturer of the Year Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited

Bank/NBFC Awards Presented at the ITOTY 2024

The event also included a speech from FADA and the presentation of the Financier Awards. The 5th Edition of the ITOTY introduced an additional award category for Banks and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies). Below are the award names, along with their respective winners:

Bank/NBFC Awards Winners Best Digital Transformation in Tractor Finance Chola Finance Best Tractor Financers HDB Financial Services Ltd. Fastest Growing Tractor Financers IFFCO Kisan Finance Limited Innovative Tractor Financing Solution of the Year RBL Bank Ltd. Most Sustainable Tractor Financier L&T Finance Most Sustainable Tractor Financier HDFC Bank Most Trusted Tractor Financer Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Best Farm Equipment Financier TVS Credit Services Limited Best Pre-Owned Tractor Financier Kogta Financial (India) Limited

ITOTY 2024 Honors Excellence in CSR Initiatives

The next category award announcement that began was CSR — a segment that honoured companies that made outstanding contributions to corporate social responsibility initiatives:

CSR Awards Winner Best CSR Initiative ACE Free of Cost Ambulance Services & Pathology Services Best CSR Initiative J Farm (TAFE) Best CSR Initiative Maschio Gaspardo India - Ensuring Environmental Sustainability - Feed Stock Arrangement for Gaushala Best CSR Initiative Mitra Agro Equipment Pvt Ltd- Distributing the Weather Station to Needy Farmers Best CSR Initiative New Holland Sustainable Environment Solutions, Unnat Kaushal & Medical Ambulance Best CSR Initiative Project Paani & Cancer Care in Punjab (Swaraj) Best CSR Initiative SDC (Mahindra) Best CSR Initiative Sonalika Gurukul Center (Patang Remedial Education Program) Best CSR Initiative Tera Tujhko Arpan (Shaktiman) Best 4WD Tractor of the Year Kubota MU5502 Best Design Tractor Mahindra OJA Tractor Launch of the Year Mahindra OJA Best Tractor for Commercial Application Massey Ferguson 8055 Magnatrak 2WD Best Tractor for Agriculture Farmtrac 50 Powermaxx Orchard Tractor of the Year Massey Ferguson 6028 Maxpro 4WD Tractor Manufacturer of the Year International Tractors Limited Tractor Exporter of The Year Captain Tractors Shining Star of India's Tractor Industry Mahindra Tractors

The much-anticipated award title announcement — Indian Tractor of the Year — went to Swaraj 855 FE,for embodying a blend of modern style and advanced features in tractor design. Also, Amit Tolani, Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty, expressed his appreciation for the winners, by saying, "Congratulations to all the winners of the Indian Tractor of the Year 2024 awards. The event celebrated incredible advancements and innovations within the tractor industry. As the title sponsor, CEAT Specialty is honoured to support and encourage these achievements, helping to drive the future of agricultural machinery. Your commitment to innovation and excellence is truly commendable, and we eagerly anticipate the significant impact it will have on the industry's future."

The evening wrapped up with the closing remarks followed by a thanks note. This segment featured contributions from YouTube influencers, Agri Insight Partner CRISIL, Institutional Partner FADA, Media Partners Krishi Jagran & News India, and the jury members. It was an evening of celebration and recognition of the best in the tractor and farm equipment industry.

About Tractor Junction

Founded in 2018, Tractor Junction is India's top digital marketplace for farmers. With a vision of 'Revolutionizing the Rural Auto Ecosystem', the company aims to empower rural communities with advanced auto solutions, for sustainable growth and prosperity. Committed to supporting and advancing the tractor industry, Tractor Junction hosts the annual ITOTY Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation.

For more information about the ITOTY Awards 2024, please visit Tractor Junction.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460094/Tractor_Junction_ITOTY_2024.jpg