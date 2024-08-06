Tradewind Finance Hosts Special Event in Mumbai for Valued Broker Partners

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance company which provides solutions to improve cash flow for businesses, was pleased to host a special gathering for their broker and referral network in India in the country's financial capital of Mumbai. The event brought together industry peers from other finance companies, fin-techs, financial advisory firms and credit insurers to support the country's growing export market through export finance, a financial tool that turns receivables into cash and enables business growth as well as smooth cross-border trade.

According to India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, "the cumulative value of exports during April-June 2024 was USD 109.96 Billion as compared to USD 103.89 Billion during April-June 2023, registering a positive growth of 5.84%." Businesses that utilize export finance can unlock additional cash flow to keep up with increasing orders and the trend of upward export growth.

The event was successful in strengthening the business relationships between Tradewind and their valued partners, who have been pivotal in developing opportunities that can deliver reliable liquidity for manufacturers, exporters, SMEs, and other companies across India. By working together, Tradewind and their partners have been able to successfully tailor the right financing for their clients to achieve growth and securely engage in international trade.

During the gathering, which was held at Lyla Bombay, BKC, guests networked and exchanged insights with fellow industry players that are instrumental to the trade finance world. The Tradewind team also explored new business opportunities with their partners in an effort to expand their export finance support for Indian exporters.

"For years, we have been serving business owners in India with tailored export finance solutions that have enabled them to conduct cross-border trade seamlessly. We are deeply invested and committed in continuing our dedication to Indian exporters and other businesses in the region," Tradewind's Soheil Zali, Regional CEO Middle East and South Asia, said.

Tradewind would like to once again thank their partners for joining the event and for their ongoing support. Through these connections, Clients are ultimately able to unlock capital for development and growth, and smoother international trade can be achieved for all.

