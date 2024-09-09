Tradewind Finance Provides Credit Facility to Indian Seafood Exporter Specializing in Value-Added Shrimp

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance company, has completed a USD 900,000 credit facility for an Indian seafood exporter specializing in frozen shrimp. The facility is providing additional working capital for the company to support their growth in line with increasing demand for their value-added shrimp product, which can come peeled, deveined and cooked.

In the arrangement, the seafood company is securing pre-shipment financing from their bank and post-shipment financing from Tradewind. Added working capital and cash flow are being used to procure raw materials, cover packaging costs, and to bridge the gap until payment is due from buyers, 90 days after the invoice is issued. The company's shrimp product, regarded for the lean protein it supplies in a consumer's diet, as well as its easy-to-eat preparation, is being exported primarily to the USA.

"We are excited to structure a financing facility that can further strengthen our client's operations and allow them to meet the growing demands of their international clients. Our working capital support enables them to continue delivering high-quality products on time, while maintaining the financial stability needed to navigate the complexities of global trade," Akash Kanungo, Vice President – Business Development, of Tradewind's India office said.

Tradewind has a track record of supporting businesses in the seafood industry with reliable working capital to sustain growth. Understanding the perishability of seafood products, the firm is able to provide funding with a quick turnaround, reducing the risk of trade disruption and maximizing opportunities for their clients to grow and thrive.

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

