TradeWinds Brings Taiwanese Medical Device Manufacturers to Medicall Exhibition in Chennai

TAIPEI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeWinds is a leading media & exhibition agency in the health field. We are pleased to announce that these two Taiwanese medical device manufacturers will participate in Medicall at Chennai Trade Center from 28-30 July. Stand booth: 2c25-D & 2c25-E

Fortune® Medical Instrument specializes in the development and manufacturing of Class IIa and IIb medical devices, with a specific focus on postoperative wound drainage and urology catheters.

One of the latest additions to their product portfolio is the silicone gastrostomy tube, designed to facilitate safer and more comfortable feeding for patients. The other notable product is the silicone nasogastric tube, which incorporates the ENFit connector, a technology based on the ISO 80369-3 small-bore connectors for liquids and gases.

The implementation of the ENFit connector is driven by its crucial role in mitigating the risk of misconnections and ensuring a secure feeding and medication pathway for patients. By utilizing medical-grade silicone materials, Fortune ® Medical Instrument enhances patient comfort and ensures superior biocompatibility, thus minimizing any potential discomfort caused by contact with the tube.

"We are delighted to introduce our silicone nasogastric tube featuring the ENFit connector. This innovative solution empowers healthcare professionals to proactively eliminate the risk of misconnections, providing a safer and more reliable feeding and medication channel for patients," said spokesperson.

Microlife, a global leader in medical diagnostic equipment, is proud to announce the launch of its professional cardiovascular solution, the Microlife WatchBP Office. This cutting-edge device provides healthcare professionals with the accurate and efficient measurements.

The Microlife WatchBP Office is a digital blood pressure device that uses an upper-arm cuff to measure blood pressure, pulse rate, and mean arterial pressure. It can be used for both pediatric and adult patients. The device can detect atrial fibrillation during measurement and provides a warning if it's detected. It also provides aortic blood pressure parameters, such as central systolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, and central diastolic pressure. The WatchBP Office can be connected to a computer or smartphone using a USB cable or Bluetooth for data transmission.

"We are excited to introduce the Microlife WatchBP Office, a groundbreaking solution that empowers healthcare professionals to proactively monitor the health of patients and improve patient outcomes," said Daisy Weng, Director of Asia Pacific Sales & Marketing at Microlife.

Media Contact:

Nick Yang

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://medicaex.com

