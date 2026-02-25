Trading Technologies to Provide Direct Connectivity to the National Stock Exchange of India

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced plans to provide clients with direct connectivity to access the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in 2026. The initiative is a response to increased client demand to trade Indian markets from both domestic and international clients.

Trading Technologies is now officially an empaneled vendor of the NSE, having completed the agreement to connect directly within the exchange's co-location data center. The designation enables TT to offer market participants across the globe high-performance, institutional-grade access to one of the world's most active exchanges, leveraging TT's award-winning platform functionality.

Shridhar Sheth, EVP and Head of India and Middle East, said: "We are seeing a continued, strong increase in demand from our global customers who are looking to diversify their trading opportunities and access the vibrant liquidity available on the Indian exchanges. Becoming an empaneled vendor and establishing direct co-location connectivity to the NSE underscores our commitment to provide our users with the widest possible range of international trading opportunities without geographic restriction."

Clients trading on NSE will be able to leverage all TT features, including but not limited to execution algorithms, Autospreader®, ADL®, charting and analytics, and APIs.

TT, which handled more than 3 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2025, is the most widely used platform globally for futures and options on futures, in addition to its growing use across multiple asset classes. The platform has earned numerous recognitions in 2025 for its high-performance technology and functionality, including Trading System of the Year and Derivatives Trading System of the Year in the FOW Asia Pacific Awards in September.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

