Transparency-One Named A 2021 Spend Matters Provider to Watch

The recognition highlights Transparency-One's responsible sourcing solution, which enables businesses to trace products, increase supplier engagement, and ensure compliant and responsible sourcing across their multi-tier supply chains. Together with strategic partner SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, the solution leverages a global network to onboard suppliers and verify data across the entire supply chain.

This marks the second year Transparency-One has been recognized as a Provider to Watch by Spend Matters.

"Never has procurement technology been more front of mind for businesses. With companies heavily scrutinizing their supply chains and bottom lines to protect against volatility, the procurement technology space has in 2021 gained only greater notoriety — from customers and investors alike," said Nick Heinzmann, analyst at Spend Matters.

Spend Matters routinely reviews the latest procurement technology and service offerings to help organizations make wise and effective vendor selection decisions. The 50 Providers to Watch list is the result of deep analysis and corroboration among all Spend Matters analysts and reflects the publication's unbiased, independent view of the organizations to watch.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Spend Matters," said Chris Morrison, CEO of Transparency-One. "The demand for responsible sourcing has never been greater. At Transparency-One, we are proud to help businesses gain a deeper understanding of their supply chains to ensure responsibly sourced products, meet consumer and investor demand, and contribute to a more sustainable world."

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

About Transparency-One

Transparency-One enables companies to discover, analyze, and monitor all suppliers, components, and facilities in the entire supply chain. Transparency-One combines cutting-edge graph database technology, supply chain expertise, and global supplier onboarding services, in partnership with SGS, to help all supply chain stakeholders reduce business risk. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Paris, France.

