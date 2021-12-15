Travel light with the New Philips ANC headphones this holiday season

- The new wireless over-ear Philips headphones offers exciting features like Bluetooth multipoint, ANC and up to 30 hours of playtime making them a perfect go-to headphone for work or music

NEW DELHI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year 2021 is coming to a close and the holiday season is around the corner, TPV Technology recently announced the launch of the all new Philips ANC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – TAH6506.

Equipped with ANC and a playtime of up to 30 hours, these headphones are a go-to option when one needs to attend long uninterrupted calls or sink into one's favorite music during travel. Not only this, the Bluetooth multipoint connectivity feature allows users to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and switch between them seamlessly, making it the perfect headphone for multi-tasking.

The headphones are lightweight with a slim over-ear design and come with powerful 32 mm neodymium drivers, integrated controls with buttons, Bluetooth version: 5.0 for easy pairing with a maximum range of upto 10 meters, frequency response of upto 20,000 Hz and a USB-C charging option. The headphones are available at INR 5,999 on all leading online and offline retail stores.

Commenting on the launch of this new wireless headphone, Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., said, "ANC is one of the most exciting spaces in the headphones segment right now and we are happy to announce another new Philips ANC headphone that offers long battery life and superb sound quality. We believe this product will be a perfect fit for consumers who have long commutes to work or are planning to travel this holiday season and want to enjoy a noise free immersive music experience."

TAH6506BK/00 – Philips Over-Ear ANC Wireless Headphones

Active Noise Cancellation

Reduce the unwanted background noise on the go with this stylish over-ear headphones equipped with internal mics in its ear cups which filter out the background noise one don't want to hear. So, immerse into the tunes of one's favourite music – uninterrupted.

Bluetooth Multipoint

These wireless headphones come with the unique 'Bluetooth multipoint' feature that can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and the option to switch between them as per the need. Listening to music from the laptop and taking calls from one's phone just got easier and stylish.

30+ hours play time

These wireless over-ear headphones offer an epic 30 hours of play time with a single charge & 25 hours with Active Noise Cancelling activated. A full charge takes around 2 hours, and a charge of 15 minutes gives 2 hours of additional playback time. These wireless headphones are all day long with a mammoth battery offering.

Easy Control and Pairing

The wireless headphones are easy to use with buttons that lets one pause the playlist, take calls, control volume and wake one's phone's voice assistant. The previously mentioned Bluetooth multipoint pairing ensures attending calls and listening to music smoothly simultaneously.

Sleek Design and Easy Storage

Philips over-ear headphones are distinctively designed with 'slim' over-ear design. The flexibly-designed ear cups swivel, to allow the headphones to fold flat — perfect for storing in tight spaces. They can also fold upwards, which allows one to place them inside the included soft pouch for protection.

About TPV Technology

TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.

