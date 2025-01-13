Tredence Launches Transformative Retail and CPG GenAI Suite of Accelerators at NRF 2025

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a leading data science and AI solutions provider, announced the launch of its Retail & CPG GenAI Suite of Accelerators at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show today. These solutions leverage cutting-edge GenAI to help retailers & CPGs unlock the power of their data and make more informed decisions. By democratizing insights and ensuring last-mile adoption, Tredence's GenAI and Agentic AI accelerators make actionable recommendations accessible to everyone, empowering data-driven decisions across the organization.

Tredence is the trusted AI partner driving the data strategies for 8 of the top 10 global retailers and CPGs, helping them solve their toughest data science and data engineering challenges. Trusted by the world's leading retailers and CPGs, Tredence's data model is powering over $2 trillion in annual retail and CPG sales.

Tredence's GenAI-powered accelerators are empowering Tredence's data engineers and data scientists to develop code more quickly and provide innovative new solutions for retailers and CPGs to drive revenue, optimize operations, and uncover previously hidden insights by enabling data-driven decisions for measurable impact and sustainable growth. The Retail & CPG GenAI suite leverages an Agentic framework to tackle critical functions like marketing campaign effectiveness, content generation, category performance, store operations, supply chain resilience, merchandising, and product innovation, driving transformative results across value chains.

Mars, a $50 billion family-owned global leader in consumer goods, is transforming its business with generative AI in partnership with Tredence. By adopting a unified multimodal platform and standardizing LLMOps, Mars scaled AI enterprise-wide, streamlined operations, and enhanced collaboration. This approach empowered associates to innovate responsibly, boost productivity, and unlock creativity while ensuring compliance and strengthening risk controls.

"To fully harness the potential of GenAI, Mars adopted a unified multimodal platform and central operations approach—one that would scale across the enterprise, enable cross-business collaboration to realize true value, consolidate GenAI use cases, enhance user experiences, strengthen risk controls, ensure compliance, and empower Associates to unlock their creativity and boost productivity. Tredence's experience at Mars reflects a broader movement across industries," said Kaarthik Subramaniam, Director of Digital Experiences Platforms at Mars Global Services. "Mars and Tredence truly think that the unified multimodal platform approach with compliance with Responsible AI principles is the way forward because it empowers both technology and business users to leverage AI in their daily work in a safe way."

"GenAI is revolutionizing RCGs across three key dimensions: productivity, innovation, and growth. To achieve true business ROI in this rapidly evolving landscape, enterprises need optionality, agility, and control," said Sagar Balan, Chief Business Officer for CPG at Tredence. "Our purpose-built GenAI accelerators, enhanced with agentic AI capabilities, are designed to address CPGs' most pressing challenges. By breaking down enterprise silos and enabling autonomous, data-driven decisions, we have helped CPGs move beyond pilot stages to full-scale implementation."

"Tredence's suite of RCG-centric GenAI solutions are built on years of experience helping retailers solve complex data and AI challenges," said Morgan Seybert, President and Chief Business Officer of Retail at Tredence. "With our retail data model, AI/ML accelerators, and GenAI layer, Tredence is enabling RCGs to optimize operations, reduce inefficiencies, increase revenue, enhance marketing and transform customer experiences—delivering measurable outcomes that drive growth and innovation."

Tredence will showcase its Retail & CPG GenAI Solutions and share success stories at the Google Main Theater – 5507 and Databricks Booth – 6621 during NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City.

Click here to learn more: https://www.tredence.com/events/nrf-25-retails-big-show.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 3,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg