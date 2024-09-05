Tredence Named a Leader in 2024 ISG's Provider Lens™ Assessment for Supply Chain Analytics Services

Tredence was selected as a Leader in Supply Chain Analytics by ISG, as it enables end-to-end supply chain management through domain-specific control towers, AI frameworks and predictive analytics.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence , the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the Information Services Group's (ISG) Provider LensTM Analytics Services 2024 report for Supply Chain Analytics Services.

ISG, a prominent global technology research and advisory firm, serves as a trusted business partner to over 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. This year's ISG 'Specialty Analytics Service – Supply Chain Study' assessed 17 specialty analytics providers, analyzing their strengths, challenges, and competitive advantages to aid decision-makers in selecting the best analytics services companies for the supply chain function. In this assessment, ISG identified Tredence as a leader and a top choice for enterprises navigating the complex supply chain landscape.

According to the report, Tredence was chosen as a 'Leader' for its expertise in enabling self-service analytics for decision-making across various areas of the supply chain, including supply chain control, operations, monitoring, shipping, logistics, transportation, inventory, warehousing, and distribution. Tredence showcased proficiency in advanced automation, data lakes, modeling, and the customization of AI and ML models, algorithms, and workflows. By leveraging best-of-breed analytics technologies, Tredence efficiently deploys these services.

"At Tredence, we lead the global supply chain solutions landscape by offering advanced AI/ML solutions designed to drive last-mile impact. Trusted by 8 of the top 10 global retailers and CPGs, and 6 of the top 15 HLS providers for their AI strategies, Tredence places data at the heart of the supply chain and leverages AI to enhance connectivity and intelligence throughout the entire supply chain network. Tredence has developed a unified supply chain data model, digital accelerators, and a comprehensive command center platform to help supply chain owners make informed decisions," said Sumit Mehra, CTO and Co-founder of Tredence.

ISG identified several Tredence strengths & differentiators, including:

Unified Data Foundation: Tredence helps identify and ingest data from diverse sources and manages and governs it as a single source of truth. This phase ensures techno-functional ownership for end-to-end data transformation, accelerates data transformation and creates a baseline for targeted solutions.

Tredence helps identify and ingest data from diverse sources and manages and governs it as a single source of truth. This phase ensures techno-functional ownership for end-to-end data transformation, accelerates data transformation and creates a baseline for targeted solutions. AI and ML Digital Accelerators: Tredence works with clients to identify gaps in their current systems & data landscape. Tredence utilizes pre-built accelerators to develop custom solutions for connected planning, enhancing execution intelligence significantly. It can develop bespoke solutions across clients' preferred platforms.

Tredence works with clients to identify gaps in their current systems & data landscape. Tredence utilizes pre-built accelerators to develop custom solutions for connected planning, enhancing execution intelligence significantly. It can develop bespoke solutions across clients' preferred platforms. Intelligent Command Center: Tredence develops a centralized command center that integrates an analytics layer for informed decision-making and leverages AI capabilities and its MLOps platform to orchestrate solutions across internal and external platforms. This intelligent layer senses disruptions, determines their impact and suggests mitigating them.

"At Tredence, we recognize supply chains as the backbone of growth and a catalyst for enterprise innovation. Our approach combines robust data foundations with AI-powered accelerators to create a seamless, intelligent supply chain. Our status as a leader reflects our deep expertise in supply chain analytics, enabling clients across multiple industries to maintain a competitive edge and navigate disruption effortlessly," said Majaz Mohammed, Supply Chain Head, Tredence.

"Tredence demonstrates strong advanced analytics capabilities in supply chain management and a proven track record of execution. The combination of its configurable accelerators and domain experts drives last-mile adoption of analytics at enterprises," said Manav Deep Sachdeva, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG.

Visit the Tredence website to learn more about building intelligent, resilient, and agile operations for global enterprises, or download a copy of the ISG report.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn .

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics, sourcing advisory, managed governance and risk services, network carrier services, technology strategy and operations design, change management, market intelligence, and technology research and analysis.

For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

