Tredence Unveils Agentic Commerce Solution Accelerators

Tredence's New Agentic Commerce Accelerators Bolster its Accelerator Ecosystem and Enable Retailers to Quickly Unlock Truly Personalized Shopping Experiences

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions provider, today announced the launch of its Agentic Commerce accelerators. These enterprise-grade accelerators serve as configurable starting points to design, build and scale agent-driven shopping experiences speeding time to value by 60%.

The Shift to Mission-Based Shopping:

As consumer expectations evolve, retailers are being challenged to move beyond optimizing isolated touchpoints and instead orchestrate a personalized shopping journey across omnichannel touchpoints. Tredence's Agentic Commerce accelerators provide a 'System of Agents' that understands shopper's intent and orchestrates personalized experiences across the end-to-end shopping journey.

Cosmos Customer Intelligence Agent: Builds advanced customer intelligence by understanding behaviors, predicting customer actions, and modeling shopper preferences to enable real-time personalization.

Personalized Content Generation Agent: G enerates on-brand, multi-modal personalized content (text, product description, image, video) in real-time.

Contextual Search Agent: Moves beyond basic keyword search to implement more question-driven and contextual search that enables customers to find the products that best meet their needs.

Shopper Concierge Agent: Provides a GenAI shopping assistant that supports shoppers with relevant insights and product recommendations.

Customer Engagement Agent: Orchestrates cross-channel messaging to drive conversions and long-term value.

Thorne Launches 'Taia' to Democratize Wellness: Thorne, the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions, has deployed 'Taia,' an AI-powered wellness advisor offering personalized, evidence-based guidance while seamlessly supporting informed product decisions designed to solve a critical friction point of information overload in the wellness industry. In partnership with Tredence, the collaboration reflects Thorne's ability to scale personalization by pairing scientific rigor with advanced data capabilities.

"Generative AI is integral to our business strategy, powering both Taia and our broader personalization initiatives," said Chris Teufel, Chief Information Officer, Thorne. "Through our alliance with Tredence, we are leveraging advanced analytics to deliver individualized guidance at scale. We are effectively transforming how consumers engage with health information, reinforcing Thorne's position as a technology-driven innovator."

"Commerce today, is turning towards Agentic systems that can sense, reason and act with velocity and accuracy. And the next phase of commerce will be defined by how intelligence is architected into the end-to-end shopper journey," said Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Tredence. "Our Agentic Commerce Solution accelerators are designed to operationalize that shift, helping retailers turn real-time intelligence into meaningful and personalized customer engagements. Through our accelerators, retailers will create experiences on the go that go beyond traditional personalization to an exclusive & tailored engagement."

Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud: Tredence is launching its suite of Agentic Commerce Accelerators first on Google Cloud at NRF. Built on Google Cloud services, these accelerators can be customized for each retailer to address unique needs and deliver faster time-to-value.

"True transformation happens when advanced technology meets the right implementation partner," said Jose Gomes, Vice President, Retail & Consumer Goods at Google Cloud. "Tredence translates our AI capabilities into retail-ready, multi-agent systems that deliver measurable business outcomes from day one. Tredence's ability to operationalize these capabilities is a force multiplier for the world's largest retailers."

Tredence will showcase these capabilities at NRF 2026 in the Google Cloud Theatre (Booth #5507) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City.

While the initial showcase at NRF runs on Google Cloud, the accelerators are designed to be deployed across major cloud and data platforms based on each retailer's enterprise architecture, security, compliance, and operational requirements.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on bridging the gap between insight creation and value realization. Powering data strategy for 8 of the world's top 10 retailers, Tredence leverages deep domain expertise to solve the 'last mile' problem in AI. For more information, visit Tredence.com.

About Thorne

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

