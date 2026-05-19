Trendweave Launches a New Way to Earn Online -- Everyone Can Earn, Spots Limited

GURUGRAM, India, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A monetization service for influencers, Trendweave, is launching the Scout Program — a new way to earn on social media without creating content. Now every user can get paid for something people already do every day: finding creators with potential. The flow is simple - spot them, invite them to Trendweave, they start earning — and the user, who invited them, earn from the creator's results.

The brand-new approach allows users to create an unlimited revenue stream: fixed payment combined with commission from creators' earnings.

The launch date is set for June 1st. Early users are getting a welcome bonus, priority access and boosted earnings. It's a good opportunity to earn online while acting at one's own pace and schedule.

About the Scout Program: Who Can Join

Short answer - everyone! Users don't need experience, content creation skills or their own audience. The program is open for everyone: students, stay-at-home moms or anyone looking for extra income while scrolling social media.

This works best if the users spend time on Instagram, can spot creators with potential and want an income stream that can grow over time. One just needs to find creators and invite them to join Trendweave, where they start earning from product recommendations. Users get paid when the creators invited in the program by them generate results.

Users earn in two ways. Every scout will get a fixed payout for the creator who joins and starts using Trendweave and then - a share of GMV (sales volume) those content creators will generate for the program. One can buy a pretty dress or have dinner at a nice place for just one successful recommendation.

There are millions of creators posting daily, but most of them don't monetize properly. Brands are actively looking for creators who can sell, but there's still a gap between creators and actual earnings. Trendweave built the Scout Program to close that gap — and turn it into an income opportunity for anyone.

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