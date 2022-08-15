Tricolour unfurled on the indigenous land rig at MEIL's ICOMM

MEIL Chairman Mr PP Reddy hoists the Indian flag on the Rig platform

The rig is manufactured at ICOMM, Nagaram

ICOMM is a MEIL group company

Chairman declares financial assistance to students

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the national flag was hoisted on the platform of an indigenous land rig manufactured by the MEIL group company Drillmec at the ICOMM Nagaram facility on the occasion of 75th Independence Day here on Monday. Company founder and Chairman Mr P.P. Reddy hoisted the flag.

MEIL chairman Mr. PP Reddy hoisting the national flag on indigenously developed land rig platform on Independence day

"It has been my dream to stand on this indigenous rig and hoist National Flag on Independence Day. Thanks for fulfilling my aspirations," Chairman said, thanking MEIL's diligent workforce. Attributing the success of the Indigenization of the threshold technology to the hard work of Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy, he said that today MEIL has grown into one of the top-notch infrastructure companies in the country in a short period under his stewardship.

Mentioning MEIL's people-centric work in crucial sectors such as hydrocarbons, power, and infrastructure, Mr PP Reddy has announced that the company will provide financial assistance on the 75th Independence Day of Rs 75,000 each to 750 students studying in classes 6 to 12. A special committee will finalize the eligibility criteria. The top-level members of the MEIL and ICOMM and a huge contingent of employees attended the celebrations. Director Mr Ravi Reddy presented a Vote of Thanks.

The 2,000 HP rig on which the flag hoisting was done is meant for the ONGC Agartala asset and is at the System Integration Testing Stage. The rig can drill up to 6,000 metres in depth and is one of the country's most advanced indigenously made rigs. The rig manufacturing aligns with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

About ICOMM

The ICOMM Tele Limited, a Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) group company, is a 120-acre facility with 9 00,000 Sq.ft of built-up area. Established in 1989, it is a leader in product designing, engineering, and development. ICOMM is a turnkey solution provider to critical industries such as power, telecom, and infrastructure.

