Trio Mobil Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in AI-Based Industrial Safety and SIF Prevention

Recognition underscores Trio Mobil's leadership in AI-driven industrial safety intelligence, advancing proactive risk prevention, real-time exposure monitoring, and operational transformation.

SAN ANTONIO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing the next frontier of industrial safety intelligence, Trio Mobil has been distinguished with Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the AI-based Industrial Safety sector, underscoring its role in reshaping how organizations anticipate and mitigate serious injuries and fatalities (SIF) through data-driven safety ecosystems. The recognition reflects the company's differentiated approach to elevating operational resilience by combining continuous exposure monitoring, AI-enabled decision support, and real-time, scalable intervention capabilities designed for complex, high-risk industrial environments.

Trio Mobil's AI-based industrial safety platform helps manufacturers, warehouses, logistics operators, and industrial enterprises detect high-risk interactions between forklifts, pedestrians, vehicles, equipment, and restricted zones before incidents occur. The platform combines AI vision, ultra-wideband proximity detection, IoT sensors, real-time alerts, automated intervention, and cloud-based analytics to support SIF prevention, near-miss visibility, and enterprise-wide safety standardization.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking framework across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Trio Mobil demonstrated excellence in both, aligning its innovation roadmap with the industry's shift from lagging incident metrics toward leading, prevention-oriented safety intelligence while executing at global scale across highly diverse industrial deployments.

"Industrial safety is undergoing a fundamental shift from measuring incidents after they occur to actively preventing exposure before harm happens. Trio Mobil's SIF intelligence platform reflects this transition, enabling organizations to manage safety as a continuous, data-driven discipline rather than a reactive compliance function," said Arun Prasath, Principal Consultant, Industrial, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on AI-driven risk intelligence and enterprise-scale safety transformation, Trio Mobil has positioned itself at the forefront of industrial safety modernization. The company's strategic direction emphasizes the convergence of artificial intelligence, IoT-enabled sensing, and behavioral risk analytics to deliver measurable reductions in high-severity exposure across global operations.

Innovation remains a defining pillar of Trio Mobil's market approach. Its SIF intelligence platform integrates AI vision systems, ultra-wideband proximity detection, and multi-layer sensing architectures to identify unsafe interactions in real time. "Safety leadership today means acting on data before harm happens, not after. We're proud that Frost & Sullivan recognizes the role Trio Mobil is playing in that shift." said Nevzat Ataklı, Co-founder and CEO at Trio Mobil.

The company's vertically integrated platform architecture further strengthens its differentiation, combining proprietary hardware, AI models, and cloud-based analytics into a unified safety intelligence ecosystem. This end-to-end design enables high-precision detection of risk scenarios such as pedestrian-vehicle proximity, blind-spot interactions, and high-kinetic industrial movements, while supporting automated interventions that reduce exposure before incidents occur.

Trio Mobil's commitment to customer impact is reflected in its ability to operationalize safety intelligence across thousands of sites in more than 65 countries. Its enterprise-focused deployment model enables organizations to standardize safety visibility, benchmark risk exposure across facilities, and prioritize interventions based on leading indicators rather than historical incident data.

Frost & Sullivan commends Trio Mobil for its category-defining contributions to AI-based industrial safety. The company's platform-driven approach is reshaping how organizations conceptualize risk management, transitioning safety from a compliance function into a continuously optimized operational discipline. Additional details are available in Frost & Sullivan's Global AI-Based Industrial Safety New Product Innovation Report.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to organizations that demonstrate outstanding advancement in technology development and execution, resulting in measurable industry impact. The recognition highlights companies that are redefining competitive benchmarks through scalable innovation, strategic foresight, and strong market adoption.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Trio Mobil

Trio Mobil is a global technology company delivering AI and IoT-powered industrial safety solutions for manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics operations. Its SIF Risk Intelligence Platform combines AI vision, Ultra-Wideband technology, connected infrastructure, and operational intelligence to help organizations continuously detect risk, measure exposure, and support real-time intervention.

Deployed across more than 2,000 enterprise sites in 65+ countries, Trio Mobil supports safer and more efficient industrial operations through technologies designed to reduce serious workplace risk while improving operational visibility and decision-making.

For more information, visit www.triomobil.com

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Özde Duygu Yaprak

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