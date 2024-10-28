Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Honored at Spiritz Achievers' Awards 2024 for Premium Whisky Brands

NOIDA, India, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. ('Triveni'), one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers & engineered-to-order turbo gearbox manufacturers in the country and a leading player in water and wastewater management business, has been honored at the esteemed Spiritz Achievers' Awards 2024 for its premium and super-premium whisky brands, The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky and Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky. Competing in the Whisky Segment under INR 501 to INR 1000, The Crafters Stamp secured The Spiritz Selection 'The Grand Gold' award, while Matsya was awarded 'Silver', acknowledging their exceptional quality and craftsmanship. This prestigious recognition underscores Triveni's position as an innovator in the industry, delivering world-class quality and an exceptional drinking experience.

Spiritz Achievers' Awards 2024

The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky, priced at INR 950 for a 750 ml bottle, stood out with its intricate blend of Scotch malts aged in bourbon and sherry oak casks, mature Indian malts, and the finest grain spirits. The whisky's rich and layered flavor profile, featuring enchanting notes of floral bouquets, decadent toffee caramel, and the warm embrace of oak, enhanced by hints of vibrant summer fruits and aromatic vanilla, earning it The Grand Gold award. With meticulously curated packaging, The Crafters Stamp stands out on shelves and in social gatherings, appealing to Millennials who value authenticity and quality.

Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky, priced at INR 690 for a 750 ml bottle, earned the silver award for its harmonious blend of bourbon and sherry cask-aged Scotch malts, Indian malts, and grain spirits. The whisky's deep vanilla aroma and smooth honey finish captivated the jury, positioning it as a standout in its segment. The bold teal packaging and fluid design reflect Matsya's vibrant identity, appealing to Gen Z consumers who value unique and memorable experiences.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., said, "We launched the IMFL brands in July 2024 and we are honored that within three months the products have been recognized at the Spiritz Achievers' Awards. This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation in the IMFL segment. As we continue to expand our presence in the Indian whisky market, we remain dedicated to crafting premium spirits that resonate with the evolving tastes of discerning consumers. These accolades not only reinforce our position in a fast-growing sector but also motivate us to enhance our offerings further, ensuring we meet the demands of a vibrant and youthful demographic."

Bharat Gandhi, Vice President & Head Operations (IMFL), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., added, "Getting recognized at the Spiritz Achievers' Awards 2024 reinforces that our products are well aligned with our strategic vision of targeting the growing young population of the country, including Gen Z and Millennials. Both brands are positioned in the premium and super-premium whisky segments, designed to resonate with a young audience that values quality, craftsmanship, and a memorable drinking experience. These accolades affirm that we are on the right path in creating products that meet the evolving preferences of modern consumers."

Akash Premsen, Vice President (Strategy), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., added, "The recognition of The Crafters Stamp with The Grand Gold and Matsya with Silver at the Spiritz Achievers' Awards 2024 is a significant milestone for us. These awards validate our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in whisky craftsmanship. They inspire us to continue setting benchmarks in quality and creativity, ensuring that we contribute to elevating the standard of Indian spirits."

The Spiritz Achievers' Awards 2024 is recognised as one of the most significant awards in India's alcobev and hospitality sectors.

The selection process for the awards is renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria, with entries assessed by an esteemed jury of industry leaders. This year, there were collectively more than 400+ entries in spirits categories. The distinguished jury, consisting of 13 well renowned experienced professionals from the alco-beverage and hospitality industry, evaluated the entries based on strict criteria to identify outstanding examples of highest-quality products.

The awards were presented at a glittering ceremony attended by key figures from the hospitality and beverage industries, including dignitaries such as the Ambassador of Peru, industry stalwarts, and corporate leaders. The Crafters Stamp and Matsya launched across 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh in July 2024, with plans for further expansion across the state by FY 26.

About Triveni Brands

Triveni Brands is the FMCG Division of Triveni Engineering & Industries limited, which currently constitutes Shagun Sugar, Triveni Sugar, the Private Label Business and Indian Made Foreign Liquor. The mission of this division is to create innovative and high-quality products that delight customers. Our products have a strong omni-channel strategy and we are committed to growing in a sustainable manner while keeping customer at the very center.

About Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission and water. The Company holds the position of one of India's largest integrated sugar manufacturers and one of the largest ethanol manufacturers, while making significant contributions in Power Transmission and in Water & Wastewater treatment solutions. TEIL currently has seven sugar mills in operation at Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and Milak Narayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh). While the Company's Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, the Water & Wastewater treatment business is located at Noida. The Company currently operates 6 co-generation power plants located across five sugar units, with 104.5 MW grid connected co-generation capacity.

The Company has state-of-the-art distilleries spread across Muzaffarnagar (MZN) – 2 facilities, Sabitgarh (SBT), Milak Narayanpur (MNP) and recently commissioned Rani Nangal (RNG) in Uttar Pradesh. These facilities have the capability to produce Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Rectified Spirit (RS) and Denatured Spirit (SDS). The Company utilizes a mix of sugarcane-based feedstocks as well as grain. Distillers Dried Grain Soluble (DDGS), a co-product produced on grain operations is also sold to premium Institutions and has been well accepted in the market. The Company also manufactures Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL) and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The Company produces premium quality multi-grade crystal sugar, raw (as per the market/export requirements), refined and pharmaceutical-grade sugar. All the Sugar units are FSSC 22000 certified. The sugar is supplied not only to household consumers but also to bulk consumers. The Company has supply chain relationships with leading multinational beverage, food & FMCG companies, pharmaceutical companies and leading confectionery producers. It also has a strong presence in branded sugar market through its brand "Shagun".

The Company is a dominant market player in the engineered-to-order turbo gearbox industry in India. The Power Transmission business has 3 different business segments – Gears, Defence, Built to Print. It delivers robust and reliable Gears solutions which cover a range of applications and industries to meet the ever-changing operating conditions and customers' requirements. The Company has become a dominant supplier to all major OEMs in the country, offering solutions to all industrial segments including Oil and Gas as per AGMA, API-613 and API-677 standards. It is amongst the market leaders in high-speed Gears and Gearboxes with up to 70 MW capacity and speed of 70,000 rpm. The major product portfolio includes steam turbines, gas turbines and compressor gearboxes under the High-Power High-Speed segment. In the Low-Speed segment, the Company focuses on the gearboxes used in applications such as reciprocating pumps and compressors, hydel turbines, mill and extruder drives for metal, sugar, rubber and plastic industries, marine applications, etc. Its robust and reliable products are backed by 360-degree service solutions which minimize the downtime for its customers. The Company provides health monitoring services for all types of critical gearboxes, high-speed and low speed, as well as maintains an inventory of dimension ready sites for immediate solution.

The Company provides complete and sustainable water technology solutions across the water usage segments. Advanced Solutions offered for total water management include turnkey / EPC, customer care, operations and maintenance, life cycle models such as Design, Build Own & Operate (DBOO), Design, Build Own Operate and Transfer (DBOOT), BOOT, equipment supply for unit processes like screening, grit separation, clarification and sludge handling. The Customer Care Division offers value added services for operation management and performance optimisation. The quality service offerings are tailored to customers' requirements, which in many cases form an integral part of the main contract - operations and maintenance, annual maintenance contracts, product & process audit, health check-up and overhauling, pilot experiments, refreshment, upgradation and automation of existing plants, spares and service consumables and chemicals and on-site training and assistance.

Triveni Brands is the FMCG Division of the Company which currently constitutes Shagun Sugar, Triveni Sugar and the Private Label Business. The mission of this division is to create innovative and high-quality products that delight customers. Our products have a strong omni-channel strategy, and we are committed to growing in a sustainable manner while keeping customers at the very center.

As a result of a Scheme of Arrangement, the Company's steam turbine division was demerged into one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL), and was listed on the NSE and BSE in 2011. The Company owned 21.85% of TTL's equity, until September 21, 2022, when the entire stake was divested with net proceeds of ₹ 1,593 crore.

On March 11, 2024, the Company acquired 25.43% equity stake in Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Limited, (SSEL), followed by further acquisition of additional 36.34% stake on June 20, 2024. Consequently, SSEL has become a subsidiary of the Company with effect from June 20, 2024. The Company currently holds a 61.77% equity stake in SSEL. SSEL is engaged in the business of manufacturing sugar, ethanol/alcohol with two manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh.

For further information on the Company, its products and services please visit www.trivenigroup.com

Note:

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541792/The_Crafters_Stamp.jpg