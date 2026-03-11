TruBridge Launches Chennai Global Capability Center (GCC) to Accelerate Healthcare Revenue Cycle Innovation and Operational Excellence

The company's India expansion strengthens its global delivery and EHR-agnostic Revenue Cycle Management capabilities worldwide.

CHENNAI, India, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruBridge, a healthcare solutions company focused on EHR-agnostic Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions and acute care technology for community and rural hospitals, today launched its GCC in Chennai, powered by Zinnov. The new center marks a strategic milestone in the TruBridge global growth journey, aimed at scaling operational excellence, advancing healthcare technology innovation, and strengthening financial outcomes for healthcare providers.

(L-R)- Dan Loberg, Group Lead Auditing & Training, TruBridge; Merideth Wilson, General Manager Financial Health, TruBridge; Ashish Goel, Executive Vice President, TruBridge; Dr. Alarmelmangai, IAS, Executive Director, Guidance Tamil Nadu; Malarvizhi Parimel, Commercial Advisor, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai; and Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov

The Chennai GCC will initially anchor TruBridge RCM capabilities across technology-enabled solutions, including end-to-end support for A/R management, coding, consulting, and related services. It strengthens the company's ability to deliver measurable financial outcomes at speed and scale, enabling providers to stay focused on patient care, while operating under the same rigorous privacy, security, and compliance standards that govern all company operations.

"Building in Chennai is a strategic investment in long-term capability and talent depth," said Merideth Wilson, Financial Health General Manager at TruBridge. "India's strong healthcare and technology ecosystem enables us to cultivate high-performing teams that drive innovation, operational rigor, and continuous improvement across our global network."

The TruBridge GCC is powered by Zinnov, which partnered with TruBridge to design, establish, and operationalize its India center, building a strong foundation across talent strategy, operating model design, and execution excellence.

Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, "Revenue Cycle Management is rapidly becoming technology-led, analytics-driven, and outcome-focused, as providers demand greater precision in reimbursement and revenue integrity. The TruBridge Chennai Center reflects the next evolution of capability centers, built not just for scale but for measurable financial impact. Chennai's strong healthcare services ecosystem, deep talent pool in finance, analytics, and medical coding, and mature delivery infrastructure make it a strategic location to anchor long-term RCM innovation. By embedding strong talent architecture and operational rigor from the outset, TruBridge is positioned to drive sustained value for healthcare providers globally."

Dr. Darez Ahmed, IAS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Guidance Tamil Nadu, added "Building healthcare solutions in Chennai reflects the city's strong capabilities in the healthcare sector and the deep trust in its talent ecosystem. As an emerging hub for healthcare innovation and a leader in medical tourism, Tamil Nadu continues to strengthen its ecosystem of healthcare providers while advancing next-generation healthcare solutions. Trubridge's presence will further add to this growing ecosystem and reinforce the State's capabilities in delivering innovative healthcare technologies."

With a global workforce of 3,500 employees, TruBridge delivers a broad portfolio of RCM software and services, spanning A/R management, medical coding, staffing, EHR systems, and healthcare information solutions. The Chennai GCC will operate as an integrated extension of its global network, strengthening follow-the-sun delivery and service continuity across markets. New team members joining TruBridge at the Chennai office have the opportunity to deepen their healthcare expertise within a collaborative, people-first culture. Designed as a long-term capability and talent hub, the Chennai office will focus on continuous learning and career growth opportunities. The Chennai center launches with an initial team of 57 professionals, with plans to scale significantly over the next 12–18 months as capabilities expand across RCM operations and technology.

The India expansion reflects TruBridge's long-term commitment to scalable infrastructure, capability building, and process excellence in the healthcare RCM ecosystem. Over time, the Chennai center will deepen its focus on automation, training excellence, and technology-enabled optimization to meet the evolving demands of hospitals and healthcare systems.

About TruBridge

TruBridge proudly supports rural and community healthcare providers in their efforts to stay strong, independent, and deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Backed by more than 45 years of healthcare experience and trusted by over 1,500 clients nationwide, TruBridge offers a mix of technology, services, and strategic expertise — including revenue cycle management (RCM), electronic health records (EHR) and analytics — all designed singularly for the realities of rural and community healthcare. With a steadfast commitment to keeping care local, TruBridge helps hospitals flourish as the economic heart of their communities, delivering high-quality, deeply personal care close to home.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, London and Paris. Over the past 23 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

