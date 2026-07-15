Tube & Pipe Fair 2026: Three Days of Countless Business Opportunities

With India's infrastructure, manufacturing, energy and construction sectors driving unprecedented demand for advanced tube and pipe solutions, the need for a dedicated industry platform has never been greater. Tube & Pipe Fair 2026, organised by Tulip 3P Media Pvt. Ltd., returns to HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad, from 16–18 July 2026, bringing together the entire tube and pipe value chain under one roof. The event is supported by Principal Partner – Jindal Industries Private Limited (Hissar); Co-Partners – Hira Pipes, Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt. Ltd. and One Helix – A JSW One Product; Associate Partner – Dadu Pipes; Technology Partner – Surya Electric (Surya Mfr. Tube Mills); Visitor Kit Partner – METPRO (MKK Metal Sections Pvt. Ltd.); Lanyard Partner – Jindal Industries Private Limited (Hissar); and Media Partner – Tube & Pipe India Magazine.

NEW DELHI, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed as a focused B2B platform, the exhibition will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, buyers and technology providers from across India and overseas for three days of business networking, live machinery demonstrations, product launches and high-value buyer-seller interactions.

View of past Tube & Pipe Fair

Now in its fourth edition, Tube & Pipe Fair has established itself as one of India's most focused business destinations for the tube and pipe industry. From its inaugural edition in New Delhi in 2023 to successful editions in Hyderabad (2024) and New Delhi (2025), the exhibition has consistently attracted leading brands, cutting-edge technologies and key decision-makers, making it an essential meeting point for professionals looking to stay ahead of industry trends.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with leading companies including Goodluck India Limited, Hariom Pipe Industries Limited, Jindal Industries Private Limited – Hissar, Jindal Stainless Limited, Jindal Steel Limited, JTL Industries Limited, Mahalakshmi Profiles Private Limited, Maruti Ispat And Pipes Private Limited, MKK Metal Sections Private Limited, One Helix – A JSW One Product, RR Ispat (A Unit of GPIL), Sun Mark Stainless Private Limited and Surya Electric (Surya Mfr. Tube Mills), alongside numerous exhibitors representing every segment of the industry.

Tube & Pipe Fair 2026 offers tube and pipe manufacturers, fabricators, engineering companies, dealers, distributors, stockists, EPC contractors, infrastructure developers and professionals from the automobile, aeronautical, rail, shipbuilding, offshore, oil & gas, energy, power, water supply and water treatment, chemical and petrochemical, refrigeration and HVAC, building and construction, heavy and process industries, defence, electrical, measuring and control technology, and healthcare sectors an opportunity to discover new technologies, compare solutions, identify reliable suppliers and build lasting business relationships. Professionals associated with iron, stainless steel, ferrous and non-ferrous tubes, pipes and profiles, as well as plastics and composites, public utilities, procurement, purchasing, quality assurance and R&D, will also find the exhibition an invaluable platform for sourcing and knowledge exchange.

From tube, pipe and profile manufacturing machinery and processing technologies to steel processing equipment, testing and inspection systems, materials, consumables, fittings, valves, pumps, tools, reconditioned machinery, steel, plastics and composites, the exhibition offers a comprehensive showcase of the latest products and innovations shaping the industry.

Whether organizations are planning their next investment, evaluating new suppliers or simply looking to stay ahead of market trends, Tube & Pipe Fair 2026 is the place to connect, collaborate and create new business opportunities. The calendar can be marked for 16–18 July 2026 and be part of India's premier gathering for the tube and pipe industry.