Tukatech Releases 3D Assets Library for TUKA3D Designer Edition Visualization Solution

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tukatech Inc. released their latest version of TUKAcad 3D Designer Edition (DE). The subscription-based 3D Visualizer now includes a library of pre-made 3D garments. These templates for t-shirts, dresses, leggings and other product categories help designers get a head start with 3D design starting at $5.00 per 3D garment or 2D pattern.

"A lot of designers are realizing 3D is the way to go forward for fashion design. There is no need to create flat sketches for visualizing and creating storyboards. Simply start with a blank 3D canvas, select an asset from the library, and play with the artwork until you like what you see, then share the render in place of a sketch or physical sample," says Rialyn Espinosa, 3D CAD Specialist at Tukatech. 3D assets for garment styles and related virtual models will be available for purchase via TUKAweb (Tukatech's subscription portal). For a limited time Tukatech will be offering TUKA3D Designer Edition for $1.

The company will regularly add new styles to the asset library, including categories for plus-size and children. Users of the TUKA3D DE Visualizer module can view artwork at real scale on a life-life 3D garment. They can view multiple colorways at once, with the option to apply artwork using native design and placement tools or their favorite graphic design application, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, or CorelDRAW. The Visualizer module includes high-quality rendering for presentations. As with all Tukatech software applications, short help videos are built into the Visualizer module to help subscribers get started.

"We have hundreds of users around the globe that are using TUKA3D DE in their routines to visualize and create amazing linesheets," says Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech. "This $29/month solution solves the issue for those that want to quickly create a new style from a virtual asset and place prints and repeats on your approved real bodies," continues Sareen.

For more information about TUKA3D Designer Edition and other subscriptions please visit: https://www.tukaweb.com/subscriptions/design_edition.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. On their silver anniversary, Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry's leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing. Visit us at: https://tukatech.com/

