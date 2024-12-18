TuniTuni Promotes Early Childhood Physical Movement and Expands Globally with Interactive Storytelling Program

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TuniTuni, the leading storytelling physical education program for toddlers, is expanding internationally while emphasizing the importance of physical movement in early childhood development. Since its founding in 2003, TuniTuni, the early childhood physical education brand under Daekyo, has been making waves in South Korea, offering a unique combination of engaging stories and physical activity for children aged 12 to 36 months.

Global Expansion: TuniTuni's Reach Beyond South Korea

Child enjoying a TuniTuni class in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

TuniTuni's global reach continues to expand. The brand opened its first international center in Vietnam in 2022, marking the start of its global journey. In June 2024, TuniTuni furthered its expansion with the opening of its first direct-operated center in Hong Kong, followed by a second center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October.

In the United States, TuniTuni classes were previously held in New York and New Jersey, and are currently taking place in Philadelphia. Looking ahead, a TuniTuni directly-operated center is set to open in Fort Lee, New Jersey, in March next year.

To celebrate the opening of the Kuala Lumpur center, TuniTuni Malaysia is offering exclusive December promotions. Parents who register this month can enjoy special offers, including TuniTuni dolls, balls, and other educational props.

Why Physical Movement is Essential for Toddlers

Physical movement between the ages of 24 and 36 months plays a critical role in stimulating brain development, helping toddlers build motor skills, language abilities, and emotional regulation. TuniTuni's weekly themed lessons and interactive props ensure that children are engaged and entertained while developing essential physical skills in a playful and enjoyable way.

TuniTuni's Innovative Approach to Early Childhood Development

Each week, TuniTuni introduces a new, fun-filled theme, incorporating diverse physical movements and imaginative storytelling. This approach not only keeps children excited and motivated but also nurtures curiosity, laying a foundation for healthy physical and cognitive development.

Why Choose TuniTuni for Your Child's Physical Development?

TuniTuni stands out for its unique integration of physical education and storytelling, providing children with a fun and engaging way to build confidence, enhance motor skills, and develop a lifelong love for physical activity. This innovative approach is designed to give young children a strong, well-rounded start in life through play and movement.

TuniTuni's program continues to attract global attention, setting a new standard for early childhood development with its proven ability to foster both physical and cognitive growth.

About TuniTuni

TuniTuni is a leading early childhood physical education brand under Daekyo, a renowned educational company in South Korea. With a focus on promoting physical activity and development through interactive storytelling, TuniTuni has impacted the lives of one in six children in South Korea, shaping the next generation's growth through play. For more detailed information, please visit tunituniglobal.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582826/Child_enjoying_a_TuniTuni_class_Kuala_Lumpur_Malaysia.jpg