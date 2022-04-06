TÜV SÜD offers CQI/IRCA approved ISO 45001:2018 lead auditor training with a blended learning approach for the first time in India

Two days of eLearning and three days of virtual instructor-led training (VILT)

PUNE, India, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV SÜD South Asia, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany, has received Chartered Quality Institute – International Register of Certificated Auditors (CQI/IRCA) approval for providing lead auditor training program on ISO 45001:2018 with a blended learning approach.

Offered for the first time in India, this comprehensive course outlines the necessary skills needed to lead an ISO 45001 audit team and conduct first, second and third-party audits against the standard requirements and in accordance with ISO 19011:2018 and ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015, as applicable. The blended approach provides the learners an opportunity to complete the awareness level course at their preferred pace and time availability while the classroom or live sessions provide the much-needed learning environment, making it perfect learning for professionals.

The lead auditor course, developed in line with the international registers and guidelines, provides hands-on training to ensure that the auditor thoroughly understands the role and acquires the expertise needed or required to perform the audits effectively. The program consists of two days of eLearning and three days of virtual instructor-led training (VILT). As a part of the curriculum, participants need to complete the eLearning modules within the stipulated time frame to attend the three-day VILT modules.

As a part of the continuous assessment process, participants will be assessed bases exercises, punctuality, presentation skills, interactive approach, engagement, role-play, and daily tests during the course. At the end of the course, a written examination will be conducted, and participants who score 70% and above in both the continuous assessment and written test will be issued a globally accepted CQI/IRCA registered certificate. To know more about the training program, visit: https://www.tuvsud.com/en-in/services/training/instructor-led-courses/occupational-health-safety-management-system/iso-45001-2018-lead-auditor-cqi-irca-1880

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com/en-in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362118/TUV_SUD_South_Asia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TÜV SÜD South Asia