TVU Networks Revolutionizes Live Broadcasting with Cloud and AI-Powered Solutions at Broadcast India 2024

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a global leader in IP and cloud-based live video solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at Broadcast India 2024, October 17-19, booth J1-A. These groundbreaking technologies are set to revolutionize the broadcasting industry.

Empowering Broadcasters with Agile Solutions

Meet TVU at BI 2024

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, underscores the company's collaborative ethos: "We're not just providing tools; we're partnering with broadcasters to transform their live production capabilities. Our goal is to empower our partners with the agility needed to meet evolving audience demands, shaping the future of live broadcasting with tangible results today."

Microservices: The Heart of TVU's Innovation

At the core of TVU's engineering philosophy are microservices—modular building blocks enabling powerful new capabilities. By leveraging hundreds of microservices within TVU transmitters and SaaS applications, broadcasters can swiftly create dynamic workflows that seamlessly integrate with on-premise infrastructures. Since 2019, TVU has been integrating AI into these microservices, further streamlining tasks and expanding coverage capabilities.

Unleashing Flexibility with TVU MediaHub™ and Hybrid Workflows

The six-time award-winning MediaHub allows broadcasters to ingest unlimited sources into the TVU ecosystem, enabling seamless switching within SaaS applications like TVU Producer. TVU's Agent, deployable on existing on-premise hardware, offers unparalleled flexibility in managing processing and resource use. This innovative solution, proven in large-scale productions such as the Sertoes Rally in Brazil, exemplifies TVU's commitment to maximizing media workflow efficiency.

Enhancing Operations and Visibility

A notable innovation in TVU's suite of solutions is the Network Operations Center (NOC), providing unprecedented visibility into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid media supply chains. This powerful tool offers broadcasters comprehensive control and insight into their operations, allowing for efficient management of complex broadcasting workflows across various environments.

Pioneering the Future of Broadcasting

By harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and 5G, TVU Networks continues to pioneer adaptive solutions for the ever-evolving media landscape. These technologies work in concert to provide broadcasters with unparalleled capabilities in content creation, management, and distribution.

Visitors to Broadcast India 2024 are invited to experience TVU Networks' end-to-end ecosystem of cloud-based solutions at booth J1-A, witnessing firsthand how these innovations are shaping the future of the media supply chain.

Learn More: https://info.tvunetworks.com/bi-2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513881/20240919172458.jpg