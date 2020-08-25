U.S. Polo Assn. Remains Top 5 Largest Sports Licensor and Top 40 Overall in License Global Magazine's Prestigious List of Top 150 Global Licensors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), was ranked once again among the elite, as the fifth-largest global sports licensor and 38th overall in License Global magazine's prestigious list of top 150 global licensors. In addition, the sport-inspired brand placed ninth on the list of fashion apparel licensors. U.S. Polo Assn.'s strong overall ratings come off a record year in 2019 on all fronts, having achieved $1.7 billion in retail sales, expanded its footprint to include over 180 countries and ended with more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide.

"Over the past few years, our global team has worked tirelessly to elevate the worldwide presence of our amazing sport-inspired brand. We have aggressively shifted our business model to be more digitally and omni-channel driven while elevating the overall consumer experience. So, to be recognized in License Global's high-profile list alongside the great sports icons of the National Football League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball is truly an honor," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL. "On behalf of U.S. Polo Assn., I want to personally thank our strategic partners and millions of consumers around the world for their unwavering support."

License Global's Top 150 list is a who's who of licensing titans, derived from an annual study that in their words "accounts for retail sales of licensed merchandise across all major sectors of business, from entertainment to sport, food and beverage, corporate brands, fashion, art and design, and much more." To be considered for inclusion, each brand or corporate entity must submit retail figures based on worldwide sales of licensed merchandise. In addition, License Global's editors do their own independent vetting and verification by consulting industry sources, annual reports and financial documents. The world's largest brand remains The Walt Disney Company at $54.7 billion in retail sales.

License Global's Top 10 Sports Licensors:

#1 National Football League

#2 National Basketball Association

#3 Major League Baseball

#4 NFL Players Association

#5 U.S. Polo Assn.

#6 National Hockey League

#7 NASCAR

#8 WWE

#9 PGA Tour

#10 Major League Soccer

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Visit https://uspoloassnglobal.com/

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's professional, high-goal $1 million prize money series played on U.S. Polo Assn. Field at International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC).

U.S. Polo Assn.

