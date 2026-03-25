Ubiquity Earns 2026 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Advancing AI-Enabled Customer Experience and Measurable Outcomes

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Ubiquity for advancing customer experience through transparency and reliability, delivering measurable outcomes via integrated BPO services and embedded AI capabilities.

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Ubiquity has been presented with the 2026 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the customer experience (CX) management sector for advancing AI-enabled CX innovation, strengthening operational execution, and delivering measurable commercial impact. This recognition highlights Ubiquity's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Ubiquity excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving demand for AI-augmented customer experience operations. "Frost & Sullivan highlights Ubiquity's structured expansion methodology, which guides clients from initial validation through scaled deployment by tying growth decisions to clearly defined performance, governance, and readiness thresholds," states Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on enhancing customer service experience, advancing AI-enabled CX innovation and intelligent operations and strengthening brand equity, Ubiquity has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in integrated business process outsourcing (BPO) services and scalable, global delivery capabilities have enabled it to expand effectively across North America while supporting complex, regulated, and digital-first organizations.

Innovation remains central to Ubiquity's approach. Its suite of integrated BPO services supports front-, middle- and back-office operations through bespoke CX solutions tailored to each client's operating model and regulatory environment. The company embeds AI-powered quality assurance, sentiment analysis, agent assist, real-time analytics, and automation capabilities directly into delivery frameworks, ensuring practical adoption that drives measurable improvements and expands operational intelligence.

Ubiquity's unwavering commitment to CX strengthens its position in the market. The company structures engagements around clear validation milestones that support responsible scaling and stage-gate efficiency. By combining human empathy with data-driven insights, Ubiquity enhances adaptability, efficiency in creative problem-solving, and multitier operational excellence. Its transparent onboarding processes, leadership accessibility, and collaborative delivery model reinforce accountability and long-term partnership value. AI-enabled performance visibility further strengthens transparency across ramp, steady-state delivery, and continuous improvement cycles.

Through consistent execution and measurable outcomes, Ubiquity builds customer trust and brand credibility across industries such as banking, fintech, healthcare, retail, and logistics. Rather than relying on standardized outsourcing models, the company designs bespoke AI-augmented CX programs that align with each client's commercial objectives, regulatory requirements, and customer expectations. This disciplined, technology-driven approach delivers both commercial impact and sustained reliability. "We believe the future of customer experience is built on the combination of intelligent technology, operational discipline, and human expertise," said Matt Nyren, Co-Founder & CEO of Ubiquity. "This recognition reinforces our focus on delivering measurable outcomes for clients—helping them scale CX operations responsibly, improve service performance, and build durable customer trust."

Frost & Sullivan commends Ubiquity for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of CX management and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Ubiquity

Headquartered in New York, New York, Ubiquity Global Services is a global provider of digital transformation, operations management, and customer experience. Ubiquity partners with leading enterprises to deliver operational excellence and innovation through advanced technology, proprietary platforms, and global delivery capabilities.

Learn more at ubiquity.com