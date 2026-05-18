UFC GYM® India Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Premium Fitness Club in Jammu

Jammu is an emerging urban centre in North India, witnessing steady growth across residential, commercial and infrastructure sectors. With a rising population of young professionals, students and fitness-conscious individuals, the city is seeing increased demand for premium lifestyle and wellness offerings. UFC GYM Jammu aims to cater to this evolving market by introducing a world-class fitness facility aligned with global standards.

Strategically located in one of Jammu's most prominent and accessible areas, the facility is set to serve a diverse community seeking a balance of fitness, recovery, and overall well-being. With its large-scale infrastructure and premium amenities, UFC GYM Jammu sets a new benchmark for fitness and recovery experiences in the region. The gym will cater to all ages starting from 5 years and above.

UFC GYM Jammu introduces the brand's signature Train Different® philosophy, offering members access to international-standard training, elite equipment, recovery solutions and a dynamic fitness community. Key highlights include:

A comprehensive MMA training setup comprising of a signature UFC-style Octagon®, boxing bags and MMA equipment

Premium Life Fitness and Hammer Strength equipment for world-class training

UFC GYM's Signature Free Weights including dumbbells, kettlebells, bars and plates

Dedicated functional training zone with a large turf for group and performance training

A large group exercise studio for Spinning, Yoga, Zumba and Bollywood Dance classes

UFC GYM's Signature programs such as Daily Ultimate Training®, Fight Fit, Boxing Conditioning and Kickboxing Conditioning as well high-intensity classes like TRX and Core Blast

Specialized programs in mixed martial arts and functional fitness are available for children aged 5 to 12 years old

Integrated recovery zone featuring latest recovery solutions

Premium spa and sauna facilities designed to enhance post-workout recovery and overall wellness

Locker rooms, showers and ample parking space are also available

Members will benefit from training methodologies inspired by internationally acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class fitness directors, ensuring effective and results-driven workouts for all fitness levels.

Chairman of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia, said: "Jammu is a city with a strong cultural identity and a rapidly evolving lifestyle. With UFC GYM Jammu, we aim to introduce a world-class fitness ecosystem that matches the aspirations of its people and contributes to building a healthier, more active community."

Founder and Managing Director of UFC GYM India, Istayak Ansari, added: "This facility goes beyond traditional fitness by integrating mixed martial arts training, group classes, recovery, and wellness. Jammu's growing fitness awareness and youthful energy make it an ideal market for a large-format, premium facility like UFC GYM."

Executive Vice President - International Franchise & Global Fitness Operations, UFC GYM, Donnie Oliver, said, "The opening of UFC GYM Jammu represents another exciting step in our continued expansion across India. Jammu is a vibrant and rapidly growing market with a strong appetite for premium fitness and wellness experiences. This club reflects our commitment to delivering world-class training environments, innovative programming, and a community-driven approach that empowers people of all fitness levels to train different and live healthier lives."

The franchise is led by Sublicensee Mayank Choudhary, who aims to redefine fitness culture in Jammu by introducing a holistic and performance-driven environment of the globally recognized UFC GYM.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Mayank Choudhary said, "The opening of UFC GYM in Jammu is not just about launching a fitness center—it's about building a strong, disciplined, and empowered community. Our vision is to provide access to world-class training facilities and create an ecosystem where individuals can unlock their true potential, both physically and mentally. As someone deeply connected to this region, it is a matter of pride to bring a global fitness brand to Jammu. We are committed to raising the standard of health and fitness while nurturing local talent and inspiring a healthier lifestyle."

UFC GYM is set to witness significant growth this year, with new locations opening across multiple cities including Jaipur, Shillong, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and more.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 220+ locations across 26+ countries. In 2018, the fitness franchise expanded its global brand presence to India, which is the world's second-largest population, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. UFC GYM is targeting to build 100+ UFC GYM clubs in 60+ cities by 2033 in India. UFC GYM currently operates 10 gyms across 8 cities in India and will be opening 10 new gyms in 2026 in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Jammu, Chennai, Hyderabad & Shillong. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

For more information on UFC GYM Jammu, please visit ufcgym.in or follow @ufcgymjammucity on Instagram.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 200+ locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com.

Follow UFC GYM through the below platforms:

FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/UFCgym/

YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/c/ufcgym

INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & X - @UFCGYM

Follow UFC GYM India on X and Instagram: @ufcgymindia; Facebook.com/ufcgymindia, youtube.com/ufcgymindia, www.ufcgym.in

Media Contacts:

Rizwan Khan – [email protected]

Veronica Stranc – [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981566/Premium_Fitness_Club_in_Jammu.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853657/5973897/UFC_GYM_Logo.jpg