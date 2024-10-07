Discover Guwahati 13,000+ sq. ft. fitness haven: Second club in North East India, the first in Guwahati, Assam

GUWAHATI, India, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guwahati – is the largest city of the Indian state of Assam, and also the largest metropolis in northeastern India. A major riverine port city along with hills, and one of the fastest growing cities in India, Guwahati is situated on the south bank of the Brahmaputra. The city is known as the 'gateway to North East India'.

UFC GYM® INDIA OPENS NEWEST CLUB IN GUWAHATI, ASSAM (PRNewsfoto/UFC GYM)

UFC GYM® India announced the opening of its newest location, UFC GYM Guwahati in Assam. The 13,000+ sq. ft. premium training facility is the second gym in North East India and the first gym in the city. UFC GYM Guwahati welcomes you to a realm of excellence. Under their guidance, it's an empowering sanctuary for all, from beginners to seasoned warriors, to unlock their potential.

With a signature UFC-style octagon, boxing bag rack and premium equipment, the gym provides a complete setup for MMA training. MMA aspirants will be able to train in a premium facility with all the necessary equipment required to train like a UFC athlete. Additionally, with a large variety of group fitness classes and functional training, the gym provides training programs for all ages and athletic abilities. Members interested in fitness will have access to a one-stop shop for their fitness needs through the functional fitness area, strength and cardio equipment and group fitness classes such as yoga, Zumba, spinning, and more with luxury amenities like steam & spa, valet parking & an in-house café called the 'Arm Bar'. Spanning 21+ countries and 200+ locations, this brand is more than a gym, it's a global community pursuing greatness. Located at Ananda Nagar, Christian Basti, Guwahati - 781005, Assam, India, the facility also offers Youth Programs.

Master Licensees of UFC GYM India have quoted:

"Following the successful launch of UFC GYM Imphal and UFC GYM Guwahati, we are excited to announce our plan to open 10 additional UFC GYMs across the eastern region of the country. Our goal is to establish a gym in each state capital within the next 12 months. UFC GYM thrives by offering fitness programs tailored for individuals aged 5 to 65, ensuring that we cater to a broad audience. Our mission is to provide a holistic fitness experience with world-class facilities," said Istayak Ansari, Founder & Managing Director at UFC GYM India.

"UFC GYM India offers a dynamic fitness experience, combining diverse training methods with expert guidance to keep workouts fresh and challenging. With a focus on holistic fitness, the gym provides not just physical conditioning but also mental and emotional growth, setting new standards for health and well-being in India," - Mr. Farzad Palia, Chairman, UFC GYM India.

In Guwahati's fitness landscape, UFC GYM Sub-Licensee, Mr. Tushar Hazarika has forged a place where champions are born. He has stated that, "Being a lifelong fan of the UFC, it's a dream come true for me to have been able to help the people of Guwahati experience a world-class facility like this which brings all different types of training under one roof with the UFC Gym #traindifferent philosophy. Truly excited for this wonderful project."

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened in more than 200+ locations and 21+ countries. In 2017, the fitness franchise expanded its global brand presence to India, which is the world's second-largest population, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. The Master Licensees are targeting to build 100+ UFC GYM clubs in 60+ cities by 2029. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

For more information about UFC GYM Guwahati, please visit ufcgym.in, or follow the gym on Instagram at @ufcgymgsroadguwahati.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com.

ABOUT UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

