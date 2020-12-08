UiPath Announces the Reboot Work Festival to Explore Innovation in Workplace Automation

- UiPath customers will share their successful automation initiatives during the three-day, global virtual event

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, UiPath, today announced it will host its first-ever Reboot Work Festival from December 15-17, 2020. The global virtual event will explore innovative applications of workplace automation and how UiPath believes it is bringing One Robot to Every Person and fostering the path to the Fully Automated Enterprise™ with its Automation Platform.

The festival kicks off on Day One with Vision Day, featuring UiPath Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Dines and his executive team discussing how UiPath believes it is paving the way to a more efficient future for companies and more rewarding work lives for employees. Day Two offers a deep dive into the latest capabilities of the UiPath Automation Platform. UiPath's partners, JSW, MAS Holdings, Cholamandalam, Dhaka Bank and Principal Group will be participating in a full day open session titled 'transformation success'. Day Three, besides featuring a keynote address by Manish Bharti, President - India and South Asia, UiPath, will also cover ideas, insights, and practical tips from UiPath customers that are at different stages of their automation journeys.

Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, will be discussing how businesses evolved to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. "The year 2020 underscored the antifragility of businesses and put the spotlight on the right and accelerated leverage of digital technologies. The clarion call for organizations for 2021, will be to go back to first principles thinking and drive value for customers using technology," he observed. "With challenges come opportunity and with opportunities emerge trends. I look forward to sharing insights and measures that decision makers can adopt to stay relevant in this era of fourth industrial revolution," added Pranjal Sharma, Author, India Automated.

During the festival, attendees can connect directly with UiPath experts and experience interactive product demos of the recently announced next-generation UiPath Automation Platform. Additionally, attendees will hear directly from leaders of various organizations about how they are embracing automation and breaking new ground with UiPath. They'll have the chance to tune in to interaction with executives from Zinnov, JSW, MAS Holdings, Principal Financial Group Cholamandalam and Dhaka Bank.

"Automation has been helping companies achieve business resiliency, while maintaining an economy of cost in the wake of the pandemic and making it future ready," said Tarun Aahi, AVP - Head Finance Shared Services Centre and Digitization, JSW Global Business Solutions. "We hope to share insights from our on-ground experiences for the benefit of the larger community," said Anubhav Rajput, CIO, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. in light of the festival.

Industry analysts, academics, and experts will also host sessions at the Reboot Work Festival. Attendees will hear from:

Pranjal Sharma, Author, India Automated, in a fireside chat about the emerging trends he sees for governments, society, institutions, and citizens in a Post Covid World.

Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, about how automation has emerged as a key trend this year among business transformation journeys.

Pascal Bornet, author of Intelligent Automation, about how leading organizations are harnessing the full potential of intelligent automation, at scale, and generating massive efficiency gains.

Analysts Dr. Bernhard Schaffrik from Forrester and Neil Ward-Dutton from IDC about the question on everyone's mind as 2021 approaches: What's the future of workplace automation and digital transformation?

Shankar Vedantam, social-science journalist, author of Hidden Brain, and host of the international podcast of the same name, about how tedium and monotonous work rob organizations of the true talents and advantages workers bring when they are free to pursue deep thinking, collaborating, creating the work that only humans can do.

"COVID-19 has highlighted the need to operate with agility and maintain business continuity-especially in the face of evolving markets and new customer needs," said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and CEO. "UiPath is working alongside enterprises from across the globe to develop new and innovative automation applications designed to deliver Day One value. The Reboot Work Festival is intended to inspire automation initiatives through success stories and lessons learned from our customers. We'll also set the stage for future success by educating audiences on our enhanced automation platform, designed to enable organizations to build new automation applications faster than ever before."

Each day of the Reboot Work Festival includes main-stage keynotes with a global perspective, with the remainder of the days offering tailored content by geography (Americas, EMEA, India and South Asia, Asia Pacific), presented by local UiPath leaders.

Explore the agendas for each region and register for the Reboot Work festival here. The annual UiPath FORWARD global conference plans to resume in 2021.

